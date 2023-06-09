Rosemount, Forest Lake power their way into Class 4A softball final
Undefeated Rosemount won twice, 10-0 each time, and Forest Lake pulled off a rout of its own.
Armstrong's Noah Breker wins a high-level 3,200 at track and field state meet
Breker was the fastest of three runners who broke nine minutes, followed by Minneapolis Washburn's Aiden Jones and Southwest's Sam Scott.
Mahtomedi's Sam Rathmanner upsets Wayzata's Collin Beduhn in tennis state tournament
Beduhn was ranked No. 1 and had propelled the Trojans to the state championship.
Wayzata wins boys tennis team title, turning back feisty Rochester Mayo
A fast start slipped away before Wayzata, dominant all season, regained footing and claimed the championship.
Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards nominations open for annual honors
Three special honors are given out every year, and the Star Tribune is now accepting applications from the public and school district leaders.
