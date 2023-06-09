Forest Lake’s Bethany Weiss (left) and Rosemount’s Paige Zender (5) and Jessa Snippes led their teams into the state final.

— Minnesota Softball Hub

Rosemount, Forest Lake power their way into Class 4A softball final

June 09, 2023 - 12:02 AM

Undefeated Rosemount won twice, 10-0 each time, and Forest Lake pulled off a rout of its own.

Armstrong's Noah Breker wins a high-level 3,200 at track and field state meet

Clockwise from top left: Noah Breker of Armstrong, Hayden Bills of Rosemount, Nathan Nelson of Rochester Century and Jordyn Borsch of Maple Grove.

— Ryan Kotajarvi Photography (Breker) and Star Tribune

June 08, 2023 - 11:01 PM

Breker was the fastest of three runners who broke nine minutes, followed by Minneapolis Washburn's Aiden Jones and Southwest's Sam Scott.

Mahtomedi's Sam Rathmanner upsets Wayzata's Collin Beduhn in tennis state tournament

Wayzata’s Collin Beduhn, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, served Wednesday, when he led his team to the state title. A day later he was upset in the singles quarterfinals.

— Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune

June 08, 2023 - 10:42 PM

Beduhn was ranked No. 1 and had propelled the Trojans to the state championship.

Wayzata wins boys tennis team title, turning back feisty Rochester Mayo

June 08, 2023 - 12:57 AM

A fast start slipped away before Wayzata, dominant all season, regained footing and claimed the championship.

Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards nominations open for annual honors

Many of the 2022 All-Metro Sports Awards honorees gathered on stage at the end of last summer’s event at Allianz Field.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

June 06, 2023 - 11:58 AM

Three special honors are given out every year, and the Star Tribune is now accepting applications from the public and school district leaders.

Thursday's prep sports results

June 08, 2023 - 11:48 PM

Scores and results from around the metro.

Wednesday's high school results

June 07, 2023 - 11:49 PM