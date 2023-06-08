NORTH MANKATO - The nerves that plagued No. 1-ranked Rosemount in the Class 4A, Section 3 final last week were nowhere to be found Thursday, when the Irish scored in double figures for the 18th time this season in a 10-0, five-inning victory over Hopkins in the state tournament quarterfinals at Caswell Park.

Jessa Snippes pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and Paige Zender homered in her first two at-bats for Rosemount (24-0). Kayla Bartol also homered for the Irish, who pounded 13 hits.

"Jessa struck out the first two batters, and that kind of set the tone for us," said Zender, who improved her metro-leading home run total to 13.

In other quarterfinals that were complete by early afternoon:

White Bear Lake 7, St. Michael-Albertville 0: The Bears made their intent known early, plating six runs in the bottom of the first inning. The first five batters all reached base, three of them on doubles. Senior pitcher Chloe Barber pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout with five walks and seven strikeouts for White Bear Lake (21-4). Her younger sister Heidi, the Bears' catcher, hit the game's only home run in the bottom of the second.

Maple Grove 2, Farmington 1: Crimson pitcher Maddie Wihlm was a one-player team for Maple Grove (21-2). A senior, she singled twice, drove in what became the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning and pitched a complete game, giving up two hits and one run while striking out 14.

Forest Lake 6, Shakopee 5: After Shakopee's Kate McCutcheon tied the score with an RBI single in the top of the seventh, Forest Lake (21-3) kept its hope of repeating as Class 4A champion alive when Karianne Drury scored from second base on an infield single by Maddie Larrabee to deep second base.

Class 3A

Mankato East 10, Rocori 0, five innings: The top-seeded Cougars (23-3) hit two home runs in a six-run fifth inning. Mankato East had 11 hits in support of pitcher Kylinn Stangl, who pitched a three-hitter and struck out nine.

Class 2A

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 6, Pipestone Area 4: The Rebels (23-2) scored three unearned runs with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, two of them on a single by Skylar Spiess, to rally past the Arrows.

Le Sueur-Henderson 3, Pequot Lakes 0: Pitcher Chloe Brandt carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished with a two-hit, 11-strikeout victory. Shortstop Rhyan Fritz hit a two-run home run for the Giants (21-5) in the bottom of the third inning.

St. Charles 5, Watertown-Mayer 4: Grace Buringa's single up the middle scored Emma Chuchna from second base, capping a two-run rally in the seventh inning for the No. 2-seeded Saints (24-2).

St. Agnes 2, Proctor 1: St. Agnes (21-4) scored two runs in the top of the second inning without a base hit, on two walks, two stolen bases, an error and a sacrifice. Proctor scored its only run in the first inning, then left seven runners on base in the final six innings. Angela Proper got the victory, scattering seven hits and striking out nine.