Let's work together to honor deserving people in our high school sports communities.

The Star Tribune is accepting nominations for three special honors to be announced on June 28 at the sixth annual Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards show. Anyone can nominate a student, coach, leader or special person who contributes to prep sports. The honors are:

The Courage in Competition Award

This award will be given to the student-athlete who has displayed great courage, in any form, this school year.

The Student First Award

Our academics-focused honor will be awarded to the student-athlete who has performed at a high level in the classroom.

The Difference-Maker of the Year

A highlight every year, our Difference-Maker honor will be awarded to a person who has displayed an extraordinary spirit of service and selflessness in supporting student-athletes and advancing high school athletics in their community.

Nominating is easy: To submit a nomination, send us an email at preps@startribune.com.

After the nomination period concludes, nominees will be evaluated and the winners will be chosen by the Star Tribune Sports staff.

Seven other honors will be awarded on June 28 as well: boys and girls Team of the Year, male and female Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year for both a boys team and a girls team, and Play of the Year. Our sixth annual All-Metro Sports Awards show will be June 28 at Target Center. Tickets to this event are available now; honorees and two guests will attend for free.

Thank you for taking the time to nominate these special individuals.