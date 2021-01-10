gophers

Scoggins: Gophers' reluctance to embrace passing game this season remains baffling Once a prolific college passer, Tanner Morgan has been reduced to a hand-off specialist. The Bowling Green debacle last week was jarring.

Gophers defense remains potent with Rush, Mafe delivering the heat Thomas Rush and Boye Mafe have combined for seven sacks in the past two games, though they were overshadowed last week by the team's struggles on offense.

Gophers at Purdue: Three story lines, two key matchups, one prediction The Boilermakers are 3-1 and will look to keep the Gophers reeling from last week's stunning loss to Bowling Green.

Flashback: The Gophers' win against Purdue last season included a controversial play Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said everyone he talked to agreed that Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham should not have been penalized for pass interference.

11 a.m. Saturday: Gophers at Purdue: TV/radio, statistics, social media, news updates and more How will the Gophers come back from their unexpected 14-10 loss to Bowling Green despite being a 31-point favorite. We'll find out when the Big Ten season resumes.

Minnehaha Academy star forward Prince Aligbe commits to Boston College Aligbe, a 6-foot-6 senior, is the latest in the pipeline from the Minneapolis private school to Division I men's basketball.

Gophers men's hockey opener postponed because of COVID issue at Alaska The series was rescheduled for Jan. 14-15 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Hawkeyes, Badgers heading into big tests from Big Ten East College Football Insider: Iowa and Wisconsin are heading toward an Oct. 30 showdown, but first come matchups with Maryland and Michigan, respectively.

Gophers volleyball aims for first win vs. Wisconsin since its last Big Ten title in 2018 The No. 7 Gophers take a six-match win streak into Friday at No. 5 Wisconsin, the two-time defending Big Ten champs

Reusse: A smattering of late-summer thoughts for the start of October From the Twins' forgettable season to a touching gesture from the late Mick Tingelhoff and more items in between, our columnist empties his summer notebook as fall approaches.

Motzko agrees to three-year contract extension with U men's hockey Bob Motzko will receive the extension and a raise under terms of a new agreement that needs to be approved by the Board of Regents.

U women's hockey embraces fresh start after NCAA tourney miss The Gophers, who open Friday against Ohio State, are trying to replace Olympic hopefuls Grace Zumwinkle and Abbey Murphy.

Top-five matchup starts season for No. 4 Gophers women's hockey team No. 3 Ohio State started one week earlier with a sweep of St. Thomas.

Unbeaten Gustavus and Bethel meet in MIAC crossover game The Gusties are 3-0, while Bethel is ranked No. 16 in Division III.

Big Ten Power Rankings: Penn St., Iowa on top. How far did Gophers drop? The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes can't afford to look ahead to their game Oct. 9 in Iowa City. And remember when the Gophers were ranked sixth?

Three intriguing unbeaten college football teams, including 4-0 Arkansas Randy Johnson's Three and Out: One unbeaten team has a game coming up at Wisconsin.

Preview: St. Thomas football visits struggling San Diego The Tommies first road game in the Pioneer League is against the Toreros, who have been the best team in the conference for a decade. But this year, they're 0-4.

St. Cloud State wrestler arrested in alleged assault of student The university tweeted the suspect had been suspended from his team.