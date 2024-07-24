Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Steve Jackman, an 11-time All-America swimmer for the Gophers, died June 14 in Augusta, Ga., at age 83.

Jackman won three state titles swimming for Rochester John Marshall High School and then was an All-America for the Gophers in 1961, 1962 and 1963. He won six NCAA titles and eight Big Ten championships.

After setting a world record while winning the 100-yard freestyle at the 1961 NCAA meet, Jackman was called the "Fastest Man in the World." He also held the NCAA record in the 50-yard freestyle.

Jackman was inducted into the University of Minnesota Aquatics Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Gophers Men's Sports Hall of Fame in 1991. In 2021, he was named by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association as one of the 100 greatest men's swimmers and divers of the past century.

Jackman graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School and practiced radiology at the Mayo Clinic and also in Springfield, Ill.

JOEL RIPPEL

Augsburg names Doucette coach

Mallie Doucette was selected as the Augsburg women's basketball coach Tuesday.

Doucette, an assistant coach at Concordia (St. Paul) the last two seasons, replaces Ted Riverso, who retired in June after nine seasons as the Auggies coach.

Doucette, who played at St. Cloud State, has previously been an assistant coach at Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Minnetonka High School.

Hicks still leads Women's Amateur

Madi Hicks held a one-stroke lead after the second round of the MGA Women's Amateur at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood, Minn.Hicks, playing out of Chaska Town Course, shot a 4-over-par 76 for a 36-hole total of 3-over 147.

Emma Welch, of Brackett's Crossing, and defending champion Kathryn VanArragon, of Bunker Hills, each shot a 75 and are one stroke back.The final round is Wednesday.