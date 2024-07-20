The Gophers women's hockey team announced the addition of junior transfer Sydney Morrow to the roster on Friday.

The 5-7 defender spent last season at Colgate, where she had 13 goals and 26 assists in 34 games. She spent her freshman season at Ohio State, where she had three goals and five assists and played in the national championship game.

A native of Darien, Conn., Morrow played at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault. Her 89 points as a senior were the most by a defender in school history, breaking her own record of 78 from the previous season.

"Adding a defender like Sydney, with her pedigree, is amazing for our group," Gophers coach Brad Frost said in a statement. "She is incredibly gifted offensively, as anyone can see from her numbers at Colgate and Shattuck-St. Mary's. Sydney comes with a lot of high-level collegiate experience and USA hockey stints under her belt. She is excited to become part of the Gopher program and we are thrilled to have a player and person like Sydney joining us."

Morrow is the third transfer to join the Gophers for the upcoming season. The team also has seven incoming freshmen.