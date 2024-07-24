Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Four other Minnesota Aurora FC players have gone pro internationally, but midfielder Katie Duong has made history as the club's first player to sign a professional soccer contract in the United States.

The former Stanford player, who also previously competed for the Gophers, will join the DC Power Football Club, one of eight teams in the new USL W Super League that kicks off Aug. 17.

The signing offers Duong another chance to go pro after the Portland, Ore., native trained during the preseason with the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League this year. Duong led Minnesota in goals (eight) and assists (11) this season and earned USL W League player of the month honors in June.

CASSIDY HETTESHEIMER

Emma Welch wins MGA Women's Amateur

Emma Welch shot a 2-over-par 74 in the final round Wednesday to win the MGA Women's Amateur at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood, Minn.

Welch, a former Lakeville North standout now at Xavier University, finished with a 54-hole total of 6-over-par 222. Welch — who was tied for second, one stroke back, after two rounds — finished three shots better than runner-up Kathryn VanArragon, the defending champion.

Madi Hicks, who led after the first round and the second round, shot an 80 and finished in third place at 227. Ava Hanneman shot a 71 to finish in fourth at 228.

Etc.

• Augsburg named Hemie Collier its women's lacrosse coach. Collier spent the past seven years as an assistant at Cornell (Iowa).

• Goaltender Gavin Enright has joined the St. Cloud State men's hockey program as a transfer. Enright, who is from Farmington, spent the past four seasons at Bemidji State.

• Martin Luther senior Mason Cox was the top hitter in the nation among NCAA Division III baseball programs in 2024. Cox, who is from New Ulm, hit .469 (60-for-128) in 33 games for the Knights.