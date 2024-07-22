A sure sign that the college football season is less than six weeks away comes Tuesday through Thursday in Indianapolis, where the Big Ten Football Media Days will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As teams look ahead to their season openers — in the Gophers' case, it's Thursday, Aug. 29 at home vs. North Carolina — a year of change greets college football. Two developments stand out.

First, the College Football Playoff will include 12 teams for the first time, tripling the number of squads that will vie for the national championship.

Second, the latest round of conference realignment, sparked by Oklahoma and Texas moving from the Big 12 to the SEC, makes its debut. For the Big Ten, former Pac-12 members Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington move eastward, becoming official members of their new conference on Aug. 2.

With the changes in mind, here are five story lines to watch in Indianapolis:

1. How does college football's new landscape impact the Gophers?

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck draws the 10:45 a.m. Thursday spot for his news conference at Lukas Oil Stadium, and he's bringing quarterback Max Brosmer, running back Darius Taylor and linebacker Cody Lindenberg with him as featured players — plus standout kicker Dragan Kesich as social media coordinator. That's a fitting quartet because the Gophers likely will need big seasons out of each of them to improve on last year's 6-7 record. Brosmer was one of the top QBs at the FCS level for New Hampshire last year, and the Gophers hope he can put a needed jolt in the passing game. The return to health of Lindenberg is paramount for a defense that gave up 26.7 points per game last year, nearly double of what it allowed in 2022. The schedule is challenging, starting with the North Carolina opener, a four-week stretch of vs. Iowa, at Michigan, vs. USC and at UCLA, and a finish vs. Penn State and at Wisconsin.

2. The division format is kaput, at least for now.

For the first time since the Legends and Leaders divisions started their three-year run in 2011, the Big Ten will not use a divisional format in selecting the teams that will play in the conference championship game. Instead, the two teams with the best Big Ten record will advance to the conference title game on Dec. 7 in Indianapolis.

It'll be interesting to see if division play is a topic in Indy. If the conference eventually expands to 20 teams, it might add divisions or pods. Playing for a division title gives teams something to shoot for even after they suffer a loss or two. With no divisions, teams are quicker to fall out of contention.

3. How 'bout those newcomers?

Listing Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington as Big Ten teams still seems odd, but they'll eventually fit in. Oregon should be the best of the new blood this year, and with Nike boss Phil Knight as their personal ATM, the Ducks could be a consistent title contender. Washington was the College Football Playoff runner-up to Michigan last year and will to rebuild under new coach Jedd Fisch, who took over when Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama. Under coach Lincoln Riley, USC produces offensive stars like Caleb Williams and has the pedigree to contend for national titles. After Chip Kelly left UCLA to become Ohio State's offensive coordinator, the Bruins took a run at Fleck before settling for alum DeShaun Foster as coach.

4. Buckeyes poised to return to top

From 2017-20, Ohio State won four consecutive Big Ten championships before Michigan flipped the script and won the past three. Look for the Buckeyes to regain control in 2024 as the Wolverines replace standouts in quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum. The route for Ohio State won't be easy. The Buckeyes have a tricky four-game stretch of home vs. Iowa, at Oregon, home vs. Nebraska and at Penn State. They get Michigan in Columbus for the regular-season finale.

5. Cornhuskers aim for breakthrough

Nebraska hasn't had a winning season since 2016, but optimism is high in Lincoln with second-year coach Matt Rhule, who landed hotshot freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola and returns 13 starters from last year's 5-7 squad. Voters in the Cleveland.com preseason poll picked the Huskers to finish eighth in the Big Ten, and the schedule is manageable, though trips to Ohio State and Iowa will be difficult.

Big Ten Football Media Days

Tuesday-Thursday, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: Big Ten Network

Tuesday's news conferences

10 a.m.: Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti

10:30 a.m.: Illinois coach Bret Bielema

10:45 a.m.: Rutgers coach Greg Schiano

11 a.m.: Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell

11:15 a.m.: Northwestern coach David Braun

11:30 a.m.: Purdue coach Ryan Walters

11:45 a.m.: Ohio State coach Ryan Day

Wednesday's news conferences

10 a.m.: Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff

10:30 a.m.: UCLA coach DeShaun Foster

10:45 a.m.: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz

11 a.m.: Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith

11:15 a.m.: USC coach Lincoln Riley

11:30 a.m.: Nebraska coach Matt Rhule

11:45 a.m.: Penn State coach James Franklin

Thursday's news conferences

10:30 a.m.: Oregon coach Dan Lanning

10:45 a.m.: Gophers coach P.J. Fleck

11 a.m.: Maryland coach Mike Locksley

11:15 a.m.: Washington coach Jedd Fisch

11:30 a.m.: Indiana coach Curt Cignetti

11:45 a.m.: Michigan coach Sherrone Moore

In addition, BTN will air its "Media Day Special'' program each day from noon to 4 p.m., featuring interviews with players and coaches.