INDIANAPOLIS – Big Ten Football media days served as an introduction to the conference for Oregon, one of the four newcomers from the Pac-12 Conference that will become official members of their new league on Aug. 2.

The occasion wasn't entirely festive, though, because Ducks officials and players have been dealing with heavy hearts for more than two weeks.

Cornerback Khyree Jackson, who played for Oregon last season and was a fourth-round NFL draft choice of the Vikings this spring, was killed along with two of his high school teammates in a three-car crash on July 6 in Upper Marlboro, Md.

"Losing a player that means so much to us, had finished his career here at Oregon, losing Khyree in a car accident this summer, it hurt," Ducks coach Dan Lanning said. "It's one of those things you wake up to as a coach and hope to never see. I'm feeling for him and his family."

Jackson, selected 108th overall by the Vikings, transferred to Oregon after playing two seasons at Alabama and one at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College in 2019. With the Ducks last year, Jackson earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors while intercepting three passes, getting credit for 10 passes defended and making 34 tackles.

Lanning thanked the Vikings for their support of the Jackson family.

Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, representing the team at the Big Ten gathering at Lucas Oil Stadium, remembered Jackson for his energetic ways.

"Just the way he approached the game, the energy he brought to the game. He was such a passionate player, and I loved him so much for that," Bassa said. "… I miss giving him free game and him giving me free game for being at Alabama. I love that kid."

Added Lanning: "We have to be grateful for the time we got to spend with Khyree, someone who was really tough for our team. It's tough to see a guy with such a bright future have his life cut short."