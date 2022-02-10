Follow us
Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access

Illustration by Janne Iivonen • Special to the Star Tribune

Some best practices as Minnesota employers forge ahead with hybrid work

Some best practices as Minnesota employers forge ahead with hybrid work

From happy hours to fight isolation of at-home work to meeting-etiquette classes and new support groups, these employers are trying to figure it out.

Top workplace companies of 2022

TOP 10 LARGE EMPLOYERS
1 Bridge Realty LLC
2 Bell Bank
3 RE/MAX Results
4 Ryan Companies US Inc.
5 Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
6 Edina Realty Home Services
7 American Solutions for Business
8 Keller Williams Realty
9 Edward Jones
10 Blattner Co.
TOP 10 MIDSIZE EMPLOYERS
1 The Minnesota Real Estate Team
2 Gardner Builders
3 Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.
4 Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.
5 Solution Design Group
6 New American Funding
7 Tradition Companies
8 Genevive
9 Office of the Minnesota Attorney General
10 Carmichael Lynch
TOP 10 SMALL EMPLOYERS
1 Legacy Title Group
2 Right at Home
3 Accredited Investors Wealth Management
4 Pioneer Management Consulting
5 Creative Homes Inc.
6 Evolving Solutions
7 Saturday Properties
8 Lakes Region EMS
9 Froehling Anderson
10 Allweather Roof

View the Top 200 companies | View the national standard setters

How one company has built a more diversified workforce

Knutson Construction Diversity Manager Ramona Wilson conducted a supplier mentorship and inclusion meeting at the company headquarters in Minneapolis.

Ramona Wilson, diversity and equity manager for Knutson Construction, breaks down how she diversified this $380 million company over nine years.

Keeping at-home workers engaged is essential, but it can be difficult

Employers must find a way to keep workers not at the office involved and attached — and moving forward.

The fear of missing out is real — and leaders must be intentional about including workers, especially younger ones, in projects and career development paths.

How hybrid workplaces are retaining employees amid the Great Resignation

Advertising agency Carmichael Lynch maintains a “Work From Where You Need To” policy, and meetings are often a blend of in-person and virtual.

Employers are experimenting with flexibility, health benefits, financial incentives and diversity initiatives to hold on to their workers.

Keeping in touch in the hybrid workplace

At Ovative Group, Ogee the office dog is available to spend weekends with employees, upon request.

Workplaces manage new challenges communicating with in-office and remote employees.

Who pays for what? Companies manage the new cost of doing (hybrid) business

From chairs to care, how one Top Workplace keeps employee well-being top-of-mind.

Workers changed during the pandemic, and Minnesota employers must, too

Workers want choices and flexibility and most want a hybrid work arrangement, surveys have found.

More workers want flexibility, and a culture that respects their views.

Workers will demand more flexibility. Minnesota company leaders need to figure it out

Amada Tufano, CEO of Genevive, won the Top Workplaces leadership award for midsize companies.

Those leaders will need to come up with ways to accommodate a new way of thinking.

COVID-19 policies still important as workplaces move on

Uponor North America, with headquarters in Apple Valley, stresses flexibility and safety.

From factories to offices, companies need to keep changing the playbook as the pandemic changes the workplace.

How companies are hiring in the hybrid era

Ovative Group offers employees opportunities to increase their social impact through various programs.

Old strategies for recruitment no longer work in a tight labor market.

Is your employer on the 2022 list of Minnesota's Top Workplaces?

The Star Tribune Top Workplaces of 2022 have been revealed.

Minnesota employees surveyed by Energage ranked these 200 employers as Top Workplaces for 2022.

Top workplaces 2022 National Standard Setters

Top workplaces 2022 National Standard Setters

Minnesota employees surveyed by Energage ranked these employers as National Standard Setters.