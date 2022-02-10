Illustration by Janne Iivonen • Special to the Star Tribune

Some best practices as Minnesota employers forge ahead with hybrid work From happy hours to fight isolation of at-home work to meeting-etiquette classes and new support groups, these employers are trying to figure it out.

How one company has built a more diversified workforce Ramona Wilson, diversity and equity manager for Knutson Construction, breaks down how she diversified this $380 million company over nine years.

Keeping at-home workers engaged is essential, but it can be difficult The fear of missing out is real — and leaders must be intentional about including workers, especially younger ones, in projects and career development paths.

How hybrid workplaces are retaining employees amid the Great Resignation Employers are experimenting with flexibility, health benefits, financial incentives and diversity initiatives to hold on to their workers.

Keeping in touch in the hybrid workplace Workplaces manage new challenges communicating with in-office and remote employees.

Who pays for what? Companies manage the new cost of doing (hybrid) business From chairs to care, how one Top Workplace keeps employee well-being top-of-mind.

Workers will demand more flexibility. Minnesota company leaders need to figure it out Those leaders will need to come up with ways to accommodate a new way of thinking.

COVID-19 policies still important as workplaces move on From factories to offices, companies need to keep changing the playbook as the pandemic changes the workplace.

How companies are hiring in the hybrid era Old strategies for recruitment no longer work in a tight labor market.