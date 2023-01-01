Things To Do in Minneapolis and around the Twin Cities

things to do
J.D. Steele's north Minneapolis choir turns strangers into family
Capri Glee brings together adults from across the Twin Cities to sing, dance and learn from a musical legend.
The big gigs: 10 concerts to see in Twin Cities area this week
Highlights for April 20-26 include Bikini Kill, Lizzy McAlpine, Lewis Capaldi and Chase & Ovation
Review: Jake Gyllenhaal leads 'The Covenant' but the real star is unknown Dar Salim
Set in Afghanistan, it's about the uneasy relationship between an Army sergeant and his interpreter.
Sean Sherman recognized as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people
Plus: Pop-up darlings the Salsa Collaborative heading to Chanhassen brewery and other food news.
Review: In 'Chevalier,' an erased figure gets a lush biopic
Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, was an extraordinarily accomplished man in Marie Antoinette's France. He was a scholar, a fencer, a virtuoso violinist and a famous and sought-after composer who wrote string quartets, symphonies and operas. His influence was vast, but he was all but erased from history books because Bologne was also Black, born in 1745 in the French colony of Guadeloupe to a wealthy French plantation owner and an enslaved Senegalese teenager.
Critics' picks: The 16 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics' picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Want to ease your grief with humor? Head to 'Paris' in Minneapolis
Penumbra Theatre's production helped director Lou Bellamy cope with loss of his brother and son.
Fashion Week MN celebrates both vintage and new looks
A vintage runway show kicks off a weeklong series of fashion events in the Twin Cities.
Review: A good night, indeed, with the sweet prince — 'Hamlet' lights up Guthrie stage
Director Joseph Haj and star Michael Braugher write a new chapter with Shakespeare's monumental tragedy.
Minnesota Orchestra unveils its 2023-24 concert season with new music director Thomas Søndergård
Pianist Yefim Bronfman, musical theater star Audra McDonald and pianist Yuja Wang are just a few of many world-class musicians slated to perform with the orchestra next season.
10 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
From swing dance music to walks in state parks, Minnesota has it all — cheap.
For Thomasina Petrus, stepping back into Billie Holiday's pumps is 'a little scary'
The singer/actor reprises musical "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" at Yellow Tree Theatre.
Country superstar Keith Urban will return to Minnesota State Fair on Aug. 26
With Lindsay Ell opening, tickets will go on sale on Friday.
No massive wait this time because Erykah Badu is coming to St. Paul on June 30
The empress of neo-soul's 2021 Armory concert was magical — 20 years after her previous local headline gig.
Soul Asylum offers 'a sequel, not a re-enactment' to its runaway 1993 'MTV Unplugged' set
The Minnesota rockers will "unplug" again Thursday at the State Theatre with guests ahead of a Record Store Day vinyl release.
13 standouts at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival
See Oscar nominees and movies with Minnesota ties at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival.
Filipina American artist Pacita Abad finally gets her due at the Walker Art Center
After self-exile from the Philippines and leaving law behind, Abad made a name for herself in art
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
The Taste team shares the highlights of their weekly dining experiences.
Facing 'Burnout,' singing oncologist Stuart Bloom put together a musical about it
Dr. Stuart Bloom will perform "How to Avoid Burnout in 73 Minutes" at the Southern Theater in Minneapolis.
Review: 'Mafia Mamma' is wacky, violent and charming
"Eat, Pray,Love" meets "Under the Tuscan Sun" and "Godfather" when Toni Collette heads a crime family.
New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast's comics travel to Stillwater
The famous humor cartoonist's work is on view at ArtReach St. Croix as part of the NEA Big Read.
Our critic's quest for the best Indian food in the Twin Cities area
Spoiler alert: It's all in the suburbs.
The big gigs: 10 concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week
Highlights for April 13-19 include Wiz Khalifa, Mark O'Connor, Yeat, Adeem the Artist and the War and Treaty.
Get outside! Five outdoor activities around the Twin Cities
Here are five things we're itching to do now that the weather is nice. What are yours?
Review: 'Renfield' is fun but lacks true bite
The plot is flimsy but the movie is gleefully gory and goofy.
Minneapolis cemetery receives global recognition — as an arboretum
Only the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum ranks higher than Lakewood Cemetery.
10 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
From a percussion party for kids to music for adults, Minnesota has it all — cheap.
Critics' picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics' picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
First look: Yia Vang's Mee-Ka serves up favorites from Hmong American kitchens in Minneapolis
Hilltribe's commissary kitchen has evolved into one of the most exciting new restaurants of the year so far.
Hardy is making lots of noise in country and rock music and here's why
The hot Nashville star is headed to the Fillmore Minneapolis before playing stadiums with Morgan Wallen.
Rent control question lands at Minneapolis City Hall, as council members take up issue
5 Minnesota rivers we're watching for flooding in coming days
Feds: 7 who illegally crossed from Canada into Minnesota rescued from frigid bog
6 key takeaways as St. Paul Mayor Carter takes victory lap in State of City address
Harrison Smith explains why he took pay cut to stay with Vikings
Trouble for Twins? Can they score enough when pitching cools off?
After big hit, Dumba ready to be bad guy when Wild, Stars play tonight
Top safety from northern Minnesota picks U over six other Big Ten offers
Abbott reports strong medical device sales, topping profit expectations
Ramstad: Is a recession coming after all? Winona's Fastenal once again sends an important signal
Rochester firms face bidding, training roadblocks in construction jobs
Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp sees profit growth despite recent banking turmoil
Why Fox had to settle
Katherine Kersten: Legislature is planning an 'antiracist' revolution in Minnesota schools
Don't curb opioid prescriptions through telemedicine
Keep up the fight against misinformation
4 ways Minnesota's marijuana legalization bill has changed
'Don't Say Gay' expansion requested by DeSantis approved
Bidens paid 23.8% taxes on $579,514 earnings, returns show
Biden pans McCarthy's debt plan as 'huge cuts' to Americans
Murder charges for 2 Alabama teens in Sweet 16 shooting
Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured
FDA clears extra COVID booster for some high-risk Americans
Maine shooting suspect was recently released from prison
US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine
UN says India to be world's most populous nation by mid-2023
Sudanese army, its rivals announce another cease-fire
Warsaw Ghetto Uprising commemorated on 80th anniversary
How did Tonka trucks get their start in Minnesota?
Why is it illegal to chase greased pigs in Minnesota?
Ask a question now: What are you curious about, Minnesota?
Listen: Why was the utopian plan for Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside area never built?
Ex-member of Menudo says he was raped by father of the Menendez brothers
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub from drug, inhalant
KAAL-TV anchor Laura Lee is heading for Duluth
Sean Sherman recognized as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people
Doctor's quick thinking helps save some vision for man who woke up blind in one eye
Brooks: Decades after Minnesota plane crash, one hero searches for two who never got credit
Yuen: These 10 (real) women from Minnesota deserve their own statues
How a Mexican immigrant turned his Austin auto shop into a thriving small business
Review: Soprano Emily Magee delivers a powerful and tender performance with the Minnesota Orchestra
However, the orchestra's take on Claude Debussy's "La Mer" was overly loud and somewhat disappointing.
Review: Royal Canadian International Circus turns MOA parking lot into vaudeville theater
Families will love the old-fashioned fun under the Big Top.
Review: Final season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' reveals our heroine's greatest love of all
The last episodes are full of hurrahs and heartbreaks.
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra's 2023-24 season will include many outstanding guest musicians
Pianist Richard Goode, clarinetist Anthony McGill and violinist Alina Ibragimova are just a few of the famed soloists slated to perform with the chamber orchestra.
Hold Steady and Bob Mould returning to Minnesota for joint State Fair grandstand gig Sept. 2
Local punk vets Dillinger Four will open the Current's annual grandstand showcase.