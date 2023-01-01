things to do

J.D. Steele's north Minneapolis choir turns strangers into family Capri Glee brings together adults from across the Twin Cities to sing, dance and learn from a musical legend.

Things To Do in Minneapolis and around the Twin Cities Find things to do in Minneapolis and around the Twin Cities. Including events from venues such as Orpheum Theater, Xcel Energy Center, Target Center and more.

Review: In 'Chevalier,' an erased figure gets a lush biopic Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, was an extraordinarily accomplished man in Marie Antoinette's France. He was a scholar, a fencer, a virtuoso violinist and a famous and sought-after composer who wrote string quartets, symphonies and operas. His influence was vast, but he was all but erased from history books because Bologne was also Black, born in 1745 in the French colony of Guadeloupe to a wealthy French plantation owner and an enslaved Senegalese teenager.

Critics' picks: The 16 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week Critics' picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

Want to ease your grief with humor? Head to 'Paris' in Minneapolis Penumbra Theatre's production helped director Lou Bellamy cope with loss of his brother and son.

Fashion Week MN celebrates both vintage and new looks A vintage runway show kicks off a weeklong series of fashion events in the Twin Cities.

Review: A good night, indeed, with the sweet prince — 'Hamlet' lights up Guthrie stage Director Joseph Haj and star Michael Braugher write a new chapter with Shakespeare's monumental tragedy.

Minnesota Orchestra unveils its 2023-24 concert season with new music director Thomas Søndergård Pianist Yefim Bronfman, musical theater star Audra McDonald and pianist Yuja Wang are just a few of many world-class musicians slated to perform with the orchestra next season.

10 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week From swing dance music to walks in state parks, Minnesota has it all — cheap.

For Thomasina Petrus, stepping back into Billie Holiday's pumps is 'a little scary' The singer/actor reprises musical "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" at Yellow Tree Theatre.

Country superstar Keith Urban will return to Minnesota State Fair on Aug. 26 With Lindsay Ell opening, tickets will go on sale on Friday.

No massive wait this time because Erykah Badu is coming to St. Paul on June 30 The empress of neo-soul's 2021 Armory concert was magical — 20 years after her previous local headline gig.

Soul Asylum offers 'a sequel, not a re-enactment' to its runaway 1993 'MTV Unplugged' set The Minnesota rockers will "unplug" again Thursday at the State Theatre with guests ahead of a Record Store Day vinyl release.

13 standouts at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival See Oscar nominees and movies with Minnesota ties at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival.

Filipina American artist Pacita Abad finally gets her due at the Walker Art Center After self-exile from the Philippines and leaving law behind, Abad made a name for herself in art

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week The Taste team shares the highlights of their weekly dining experiences.

Facing 'Burnout,' singing oncologist Stuart Bloom put together a musical about it Dr. Stuart Bloom will perform "How to Avoid Burnout in 73 Minutes" at the Southern Theater in Minneapolis.

Review: 'Mafia Mamma' is wacky, violent and charming "Eat, Pray,Love" meets "Under the Tuscan Sun" and "Godfather" when Toni Collette heads a crime family.

New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast's comics travel to Stillwater The famous humor cartoonist's work is on view at ArtReach St. Croix as part of the NEA Big Read.

Our critic's quest for the best Indian food in the Twin Cities area Spoiler alert: It's all in the suburbs.

The big gigs: 10 concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week Highlights for April 13-19 include Wiz Khalifa, Mark O'Connor, Yeat, Adeem the Artist and the War and Treaty.

Get outside! Five outdoor activities around the Twin Cities Here are five things we're itching to do now that the weather is nice. What are yours?

Review: 'Renfield' is fun but lacks true bite The plot is flimsy but the movie is gleefully gory and goofy.

Minneapolis cemetery receives global recognition — as an arboretum Only the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum ranks higher than Lakewood Cemetery.

10 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week From a percussion party for kids to music for adults, Minnesota has it all — cheap.

Critics' picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week Critics' picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

First look: Yia Vang's Mee-Ka serves up favorites from Hmong American kitchens in Minneapolis Hilltribe's commissary kitchen has evolved into one of the most exciting new restaurants of the year so far.

Hardy is making lots of noise in country and rock music and here's why The hot Nashville star is headed to the Fillmore Minneapolis before playing stadiums with Morgan Wallen.

Most Read

Latest Columns

More Stories

Review: Soprano Emily Magee delivers a powerful and tender performance with the Minnesota Orchestra However, the orchestra's take on Claude Debussy's "La Mer" was overly loud and somewhat disappointing.

Review: Royal Canadian International Circus turns MOA parking lot into vaudeville theater Families will love the old-fashioned fun under the Big Top.

Review: Final season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' reveals our heroine's greatest love of all The last episodes are full of hurrahs and heartbreaks.

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra's 2023-24 season will include many outstanding guest musicians Pianist Richard Goode, clarinetist Anthony McGill and violinist Alina Ibragimova are just a few of the famed soloists slated to perform with the chamber orchestra.