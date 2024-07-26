In the St. Paul basement of Leder Games, power struggles played out during a game night "playtest" of the studio's latest board game releases.

On one side of the packed room Wednesday night, space regents staged warship battles and built starports and cities in "Arcs." On the other, exiles tried to usurp their rulers as chancellors fought to secure their legacies in new expansions of "Oath."

Tabletop games, which includes board, card, dice, and role-playing, have continued to evolve, growing from a more niche hobby industry to big business with larger and more mainstream followings. The amount of increasingly diverse game offerings continues to expand as crowdfunding and cheaper production has made game creation more accessible for novices as well as larger publishing houses.

"Is it about vampires? Is it about cyber punks?… If you have ever imagined it, there's a game for it," said John Nephew, chief executive and co-owner of Atlas Games, a Duluth-area games publisher. "It's a wild and delightful world."

Games sales climbed during the pandemic when people were searching for ways to have fun at home. The North American board game market was valued at about $5.4 billion, or more than 41% of the global market, in 2023. By 2032, the global board games market is projected to climb to $32 billion, according to Fortune Business Insights.

"You're chatting, you're laughing you're competing against each other, but you are having fun while you are doing it," said Julien Sharp, manager of French game powerhouse Asmodee's United States branch. "That's why our growth year-over-year reflects this increasing interest in board games or tabletop games, [which] has certainly got a lot more people from the pandemic, but I think was a natural growth anyway."

Asmodee, which leads the global tabletop market with games like "Catan," is the parent company of Roseville-based Fantasy Flight Games. Its sales and distribution center for its North American business is in Lino Lakes.

MN at the center of innovation

From "Dungeons & Dragons," which was created with the help of St. Paul game designer David Arneson, and "Sequence," the brainchild of former Minnesota House Rep. Doug Reuter, to newer titles like "Root" and "Arcs," which were both designed by Leder Games' Cole Wehrle, Minnesota inventors and publishers have a history of helping families and friends gather around their living rooms to play board games.

"Arcs," one of the most highly anticipated tabletop games of the year, will officially debut next week at Gen Con, the largest tabletop game convention in North America.

There's no shortage of places to buy games in the Twin Cities either, with stores such as Source Comics & Games in Roseville and Dreamers Vault Games, which has six locations. Enthusiasts can also test new games at events like Protospiel Minnesota and the recently added Protospiel Twin Cities.

"I do think it might just come down to 'If it's negative 20 degrees outside, we are more likely to stay inside and play board games,'" said Jacob Thull,the lead buyer for Twin Cities mall-based games chain Games by James, about Minnesota's strong hobby game history.

The tabletop gaming world has entered "a golden age", Nephew said. Digital printing and print on demand services, as well as Chinese manufacturers that make multiple, high-quality components for cheap, have made it possible for a wider range of games to be created without having to place huge orders, he said. In the 1990s, when Nephew started Atlas, it might have taken up to five suppliers to produce the different pieces needed for one board game.

Public interest backs capital needs for growth

As crowdfunding became a more popular funding model for game developers, the depth of tabletop titles has widened. In 2015, after seeking to raise $10,000 through Kickstarter, the creators of the "Exploding Kittens" card game raised $8.7 million in a month from 219,000 supporters.

Games is now the most funded category on Kickstarter.

"This campaign showed the general market that the tabletop market was much larger than expected," said Victor Shiu, director of games and co-founder of crowdfunding marketing strategy firm LaunchBoom, in an email. "And it also showed many people that they too can make a game and build a strong business from it. ... Stores like Target and Barnes and Nobles took notice and started dedicating entire sections of their store to tabletop games."

Through a Kickstarter campaign, a game developer can quickly test a concept and get the product into the hands of fans, Leder said.

In June, Leder Games closed a successful Kickstarter campaign with over 10,500 backers pledging more than $900,000 for an expansion of its popular "Oath" game. Other successful Minnesota-based game Kickstarters include Atlas Games' "CatStronauts: The Board Game", which is based on the graphic novels, and "Vicious Gardens," a gardening game created by Ross Bruggink, who also designed Minnesota's new state seal.

"Now, you can make anything you want work and I think you are going to see a lot more diversification," Leder said.

Liam Clift, 18, used to make games out of cardboard as a child and play intense rounds of Jenga with his family. As part of a independent study his senior year at St. Paul's Cretin-Derham Hall, Clift used the school's 3D printer to create a prototype for a balancing pipes game he called "Bad Plumbing."

Positive feedback from professional game designers during a youth competition and later at Protospiel Minnesota motivated Clift to launch a Kickstarter with the help of his father. The campaign raised nearly $5,000. Clift, who will study computer design and game design at Augsburg University, will use the funds to purchase a 3D printer, contract with a graphic designer and produce the game.

"That's my greatest joy….it's making people happy with my games," Clift said.

Interested in buying a new a board game? Here's some helpful hints on what to look for: