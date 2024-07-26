Who runs the world?

I, and to a lesser extent Jennifer Aniston, run the world, according to JD Vance.

Specifically, this offputtingly fuzzy man claimed in a 2021 interview that America is run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable in their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too." Now Vance, the 2024 Republican vice presidential nominee, is coming to Minnesota with former President Donald Trump this weekend to insult us to our faces.

Nobody insults Jennifer Aniston on Minnesota's watch, JD Vance.

"I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States," the actress posted on Instagram this week as Vance's comments ricocheted across the internet.

Aniston spent most of her childbearing years under withering public pressure to explain when, whether, why she hadn't had a baby yet. All while she was going through round after heartbreaking round of fertility treatments. Vance and his Senate Republican colleagues blocked protections for in vitro fertility treatments this year after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are people.

This marks the second time in recent memory that politicians have used cats as insults. First Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joked that remote workers were "losers" who would rather stay home wrapped in "nasty cat blankets" than go back to commutes and cubicles. Now this.

To paraphrase childless cat lady Taylor Swift, the cats would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.

"My God, they went after cat people. Good luck with that," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz marveled on MSNBC earlier this week. "It would be funny if it wasn't so sad."

People like Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, don't "really have a direct stake" in the future of this country, Vance went on to say in the resurfaced 2021 interview. Because they are "people without children." Apparently, the two stepchildren Harris helped raise don't count any more than the millions of American women who've never given birth.

For someone who claims to be pro-life, Vance sure seems to think some lives have more value than others.

I don't have a kid. I don't even have a cat. What I have is a strong suspicion that for Vance, my sole value to society is centered between my legs.

There are many reasons why people do or don't have children. Absolutely none of them are his business. Some of us couldn't have kids. Some of us didn't want to. All of us can see that smirk on Vance's face. The smirk of a man who thinks that having children entitles him to single out anyone who doesn't.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was trying for a baby with her husband, astronaut turned U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, when she was shot and nearly killed by a would-be assassin. Let's give her the final word, shall we?

"That dream was stolen from us," she posted on social media. "To suggest we are somehow lesser is disgraceful."