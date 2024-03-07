Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
We launched Curious Minnesota five years ago with a simple premise: Tell us what you want to read about.
Since then, the project has become a true collaboration between Minnesota's largest newsroom and curious readers who have submitted thousands of questions about the state. We want Curious Minnesota to be educational, fun and a reminder of what makes Minnesota a special place to call home.
We are celebrating the project's fifth anniversary this month with a new online feature that highlights our growing archive — 268 stories and counting — of Minnesota history and culture.
For the first time, readers can find all of the stories in one place: the Curious Minnesota Collection. Our new searchable online database allows readers to sort articles by topic and discover some they may have missed. It also highlights stories featured on the Curious Minnesota podcast, now in its fourth year.
We hope you enjoy this project. Please keep your questions coming.
