Stardom is not just for cats anymore, at least according to the rebranded Pet Video Festival.

The former Cat Video Festival will return to St. Paul's CHS Field at 8 p.m. Aug. 2, but will include videos of guinea pigs, parrots and, yes, dogs.

Pets are not just the stars of the videos, but also welcome guests to this non-gameday event. You can bring your leashed animal friend, although they won't be allowed on the field itself. Tickets, which are $15, can be purchased at chsfield.com or by calling 651-644-6659. Kids 10 and under are free, and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

If that doesn't satisfy your craving for cats typing letters or plotting world domination, MSP Film has you covered. At its Main Cinema in Minneapolis, it will be showing a greatest hits of social media videos from around the country. Directed by Ingmeow Bergman, CatVideoFest2024 will screen at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4. Tickets, $12, can be purchased at mspfilm.org.

Both festivals are sharing some of the proceeds with local animal charities.