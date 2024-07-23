Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. Great Midwest Rib Fest

The smoky, grilled, lip-smacking festival turns 10 this year. In addition to delicious ribs, enjoy daily music headliners including John Michael Montgomery, War and Five for Fighting. (4-10 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., Mystic Lake, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, mysticlake.com)

2. Teresa Peterson

View a recipe demonstration of wild rice bread and hummus at a meet-and-greet and book signing of Peterson's new book, "Perennial Ceremony: Lessons and Gifts From a Dakota Garden." (Noon Thu., Four Sisters Farmers Market, 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., upress.umn.edu)

3. Lions Music in the Park

Robby Vee plays old school jams from the '50s and '60s. In addition, the weekly farmers market is also in the park where families can shop for fresh produce and locally made products. (6-8:30 p.m. Thu., Central Park Depot, 5803 Main Av., NE. Albertville, Minn., albertvillemn.gov)

4. Elk RiverFest

The kids will probably fall asleep in the car after attending the festival's Family Zone. Attractions include Baron of the Bubble, a petting zoo, sensory tent, skatepark show, food trucks and more. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Orono Park, 18599 Gary St., Elk River, Minn., elkrivermn.gov)

5. International Bog Day

The Quaking Bog Advocacy Committee celebrates nature with a bog talk, tours, puppet-making and story time. Naturalists will lead tours through the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Wedding Hill, Theodore Wirth Park, 1 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

6. E.T.C. Productions

Bring a chair or blanket to watch Donkey and his ogre friend in the summer performance of "Shrek the Musical Jr." While there, tour the historic Ard Godfrey House, the oldest remaining frame house in Minneapolis. (2 p.m. Sun.; house hours 1-4 p.m. weekends through August. Ard Godfrey House, 28 University Av. SE., Mpls., womansclub.org)

7. PeopleFest

West African performance troupe Duniya Drum & Dance performs for Eden Prairie's international festival. (7-8:30 p.m. Mon., Staring Lake Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie, edenprairie.org)

8. Wendy Brown-Báez

Stop by the book launch for "Threading the Gold." Brown-Báez wrote the book of poems as an artist-in-residence at Westminster Presbyterian Church from 2023-24. (7-8:30 p.m. Mon., American School of Storytelling, 1762 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., wendybrownbaez.com)

9. The Saint Paul Get Down

The traveling summer series lands at Music in Mears to uplift aspiring musicians. Wordsmiths ages 14-24 will showcase their best hip-hop songs. (Noon Tue., Mears Park, 221 E. 5th St., St. Paul, stpaul.gov)

