MENTOR

Help the Redemption Project mentor men in prison. The program aims to reduce recidivism by offering mentoring opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue relationship in person. Training provided. redemptionproject.org

STORE SUPPORT

Assist Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners in Resale Select. Sort and process donations (basic clothing and household items) and help with projects in the Resale Store. Plymouth location. iocp.org

COMMUNITY ASSISTANT

Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

GREETER

Help Memorial Blood Centers in locations across the metro area. Ensure that donors' first impressions of the center and donation process are positive. Welcome donors, verify their files and explain the donation process. Must have excellent customer service skills and be computer-literate. mbc.org

COMMUNITY ACTION

The mission of Community Action is to reduce poverty and its impact on people in Ramsey and Washington counties through a variety of programs, including Energy Assistance, Energy Conservation, Head Start, Early Head Start, Civic and Community Engagement Programs. caprw.org

COMMUNITY HELPERS

StartAnew works with BIPOC women and girls who have been impacted by the justice system. Reunite families, eliminate recidivism and allow women to become role models in their communities. Numerous opportunities available. startanewmn.org

ARTS ASSISTANT

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Open Access Connections helps low-income communities through communication services and civic engagement. A free cellphone program, community voice mail and programs to help age-50-plus are just a few of the ways to be involved. openaccessconnections.org

SHELTER ASSISTANT

Assist the Animal Humane Society with tasks like washing dishes, doing laundry, maintaining toys and more. Flexible scheduling with opportunity to advance to greater areas of responsibility. Four locations in the metro area. animalhumanesociety.org

HELP SENIORS

Help at Your Door with some fix-it tasks in client homes. Painting, minor carpentry, installation of window coverings and a variety of "odd jobs." Will be matched according to your skills, availability and geographic preferences in the metro area. helpatyourdoor.org

FAMILY CENTER

Will work with Legacy Family Center to help focus on West African immigrant and refugee families with a variety of programs — education, workforce development, wellness and social service connector. Work in the office, for events, handle social media and more. legacyfamilycentermn.org

MENTORSHIP

Led by TRUTH focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses and organizations they start and run through mentorship, business consulting and online programs. Assist BIPOC business owners. ledbytruth.org

EVENT SUPPORT

Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with events, including planning, organizing, setup, teardown, greeting and more. boysandgirls.org

EDUCATION ASSISTANT

African Career Education & Resources works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. They work in areas of health equity, economic and community development, housing justice and civic engagement. Variety of volunteer opportunities. acerinc.org

