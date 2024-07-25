Listen: Why did Minnesota erase much of its German culture?

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota is known for its Scandinavian roots, which are apparent in everything from the Vikings football team to the Norwegian bachelor farmers of Lake Wobegon. But a larger share of residents report having German ancestry than Scandinavian. So why isn't that German heritage more reflected more in the state's culture?

Reporter Greta Kaul, who wrote a story on this topic, joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota Podcast to discuss the effort to erase German culture in the state around World War I.

