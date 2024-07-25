Curious Minnesota

Listen: Why did Minnesota erase much of its German culture?

German American dancers celebrated Volksfest in Highland Park in 1973.
German American dancers celebrated Volksfest in Highland Park in 1973.

— Mike Zerby, Star Tribune

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
July 25, 2024 - 10:39 AM

Minnesota is known for its Scandinavian roots, which are apparent in everything from the Vikings football team to the Norwegian bachelor farmers of Lake Wobegon. But a larger share of residents report having German ancestry than Scandinavian. So why isn't that German heritage more reflected more in the state's culture?

Reporter Greta Kaul, who wrote a story on this topic, joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota Podcast to discuss the effort to erase German culture in the state around World War I.

