Patio season is a glorious time to visit a new restaurant, and this summer has been filled with fresh offerings. But we're only at the halfway point and we have more things to eat before the on-a-stick season closes out our glorious months of warm sun.

About-to-open restaurants have us driving creative routes, stocking social media accounts and dreaming about the dishes we'll soon get to enjoy. We have open-flame cooking, the casual coziness of an all-day cafe, pitchers of margaritas and a juicy diversity of restaurant locations (spoiler alert: it's not all Minneapolis!). Without further ado, these are the new summer restaurants and when we can expect to see inside.

Black Duck Spirits & Hearth

This one has been a journey. Chef-owner Jason Sawicki launched plans to open his own restaurant back in 2019 after spending years as a valuable cook on the line at several well-known restaurants around town. The world had other ideas. After an epic sojourn through a pandemic, food truck ownership, the shifting sands of city ordinances and parking places, he's ready to share his original dream with the larger public.

Black Duck will take advantage of some open-flame cooking — just as he did in his days at Popol Vuh. The menu is described as eclectic American fare, which takes regional flavors and Minnesota ingredients and weaves together the tapestry of a neighborhood eatery. Expect to see pierogies, all kinds of roasted veggies, smoked meats, ricotta gnocchi and even a burger with optional duck egg add-on.

There will be a full bar with Ra'Jean Jones pouring cocktails, Hannie Renae as general manager and Jake Johnson in the kitchen with Sawicki. Hours are TBD, but likely dinner Wednesday through Monday to start.

Opening July 24; 2900 NE. Johnson St., Mpls., blackduckmpls.com

Forepaugh's

The grand dame of mansion dining is just about ready for her close-up. Owner Bruce Taher has made the commitment to restore and reopen the historic home by St. Paul's Irvine Park after shuttering it more than five years ago. This time he's brought on a bunch of talent to lead it into a new era — and there's that noticeable new paint job.

Jeremy Wessing will be Forepaugh's chef; he's worked at Pau Hana, Baldamar and Sea Change under chef Tim McKee, who is also lending a hand to bring this beauty back.

Major renovations have largely been completed. There will be lots of patio space, and the upper deck above the carport looks almost ready to welcome guests. The fine-tuning is happening now, and reports assure us it's on track and that a date for reservations will be coming soon.

Opening mid- to late August; 276 Exchange St., St. Paul

Centro Roseville

The old Good Earth is getting a major Shea-designed glow-up and is on track to open before the end of the summer as Centro. It's the fourth outpost of the casual taco restaurant from Jami Olson, who also operates Everywhen Burger Bar, Vivir and Bina's.

We're expecting a similar menu of those juicy tacos, mounds of chips and salsa and a bar well-stocked with agave spirits and pitchers of margaritas. Like other Centro locations (Northeast, Highland Park and Eat Street), the new spot should have a sweet patio space. Unlike the others, there will be so many parking spots! The easy access near Rosedale Center is nice, too.

Opening mid- to late August; 1901 Hwy. 36 W., Roseville; centrompls.com

Wild Chld

The new bar offshoot from StepChld restaurateur Kamal Mohamed is almost ready to open in northeast Minneapolis. Putting the pieces into place behind the bar is Bridgit Loeffelholz, the creative director of St. Louis Park distillery Dampfwerk, her first project outside of the distillery.

The collaboration between Loeffelholz, who has helped Dampfwerk gain an eager following for its forward-thinking cocktails, and Mohamed, who gave us the legendary StepChld burger, Parcelle's tastefully healthy juices and adult-friendly crustless sandwiches in the freezer aisle, is highly anticipated — and has high expectations.

Opening late July or early August; 24 University Av. NE., Mpls.; wildchld.co

Grackle

The owners of the beloved Andover cafe Margie's are branching out to Maple Grove with Grackle. The all-day restaurant will be casual enough to just drop in for a bite, and just fancy enough to hire a babysitter for a nice night out with cocktails. Details are still coming together, but all outward signs are pointing toward doors opening before Labor Day.

Opening late summer; 11852 Elm Creek Blvd. N., Maple Grove; gracklegrove.com

But wait, there's more: Don't forget we have dinner at Diane's Place, Yia Vang's Vinai and the new Grand Avenue bakery Razava Bread Co. all coming very soon. Stay up to date with our Restaurant Roll Call.