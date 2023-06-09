Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Mahtomedi junior Sam Rathmanner, ranked sixth in the final Class 2A poll of the season, sprung a surprise Thursday.

Rathmanner upset top-ranked Collin Beduhn of Wayzata 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the boys tennis state tournament at the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

Rathmanner beat senior Konner Gunwall of Chanhassen 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round. Gunwall had climbed as high as No. 7 in the coaches association's rankings during the season.

Rathmanner will face Edina senior Nolan Ranger in the semifinals Friday morning. Ranger was tied with Rathmanner at No. 6 in the final rankings.

Beduhn helped Wayzata to the team championship a day earlier with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 5 Tej Bhagra in a 5-2 Trojans triumph in the finals.

Defending Class 2A champion Matthew Fullerton also reached the semifinals, defeating Mounds View's Soren Swenson 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals after Lakeville North's Anthony Scheglowski took him to three sets, 2-6, 6-0, 6-3, in the first round.

Fullerton, who defeated Beduhn in a four-hours-plus singles state final in 2022, will play St. Paul Harding's Ashton Adesoro in the semifinals. Fullerton is ranked second, having lost a match and the top ranking to Beduhn during the regular season.

In Class 1A, the top four seeds all won their first two matches in straight sets to advance to the semifinals. Osakis senior Isaac Maddock is the No. 1 seed.