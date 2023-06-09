Tap the bookmark to save this article.

THURSDAY

BASeball

CLASS 4A

Section 6

• Edina 10, Wayzata 1

Championship

• Edina 5, Wayzata 1

Section 8 • championship

• Sartell-St. Stephen 8, Rogers 3

CLASS 3A

Section 2 • championship

• New Prague 3, Mankato East 2

Section 4 • championship

• Mahtomedi 4, Hill-Murray 0

Section 6

• Delano 5, Benilde-St. Margaret's 1

CLASS 2A

Section 2

• Belle Plaine 5, Le Sueur-Hend. 1

Championship

• Belle Plaine 11, Le Sueur-Hend. 0

Section 3

• Fairmont 6, Luverne 4

Championship

• Fairmont 3, Luverne 2

Section 4

• St. Agnes 19, Blake 4

Section 5 • championship

• Holy Family 8, Litchfield 7

Section 6

• Foley 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 3

Championship

• Foley 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 4

Section 7 • championship

• Esko 16, Mora 6

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • championship

• New Ulm Cathedral 9, Sleepy Eye 4

Section 3 • championship

• Yellow Med. East 3, Russell-T-R 2

Section 4

• Legacy Christian 8, New Life Acad. 7

Championship

• Legacy Christian 3, New Life Acad. 2

Section 5 • championship

• Hinckley-Finlayson 11, Sebeka 6

Section

• South Ridge 12, Cherry 6

Championship

• South Ridge 8, Cherry 7

Section 8

• Fosston 6, Sacred Heart 1

Championship

• Fosston 6, Sacred Heart 4

lacrosse • BOYS

SECTION 3

Championship

• Cretin-Derham Hall 9, Eagan 8

SECTION 6

Championship

• Prior Lake 11, Edina 8

SECTION 7

Championship

• Chisago Lakes 8, Centennial 6

SECTION 8

Championship

• Moorhead 8, St. Michael-Alb. 7, OT

lacrosse • GIRLS

SECTION 3

Championship

• East Ridge 9, Simley 8

SECTION 6

Championship

• Edina 10, Prior Lake 9

SECTION 7

Championship

• Champlin Park 15, Centennial 7

SECTION 8

Championship

• Elk River/Zimm. 7, St. Michael-Alb. 5

STATE TOURNEYS

SOFTBALL

Note: All games at Caswell Park, N. Mankato

CLASS 4A

Results Thursday

Quarterfinals

• Forest Lake 6, Shakopee 5

• Maple Grove 2, Farmington 1

• Rosemount 10, Hopkins 0

• White Bear Lake 7, St. Michael-Alb. 0

Semifinals

• Forest Lake 8, Maple Grove 0

• Rosemount 10, White Bear Lake 0

Consolation semifinals

• Hopkins 5, St. Michael-Albertville 2

• Farmington 5, Shakopee 1

Games Friday

Championship

• Forest Lake vs. Rosemount, 1 pm

Third place

• Maple Grove vs. White Bear Lake, 11 am

Consolation final

• Farmington vs. Hopkins, 9 am

CLASS 3A

Results Thursday

Quarterfinals

• Chisago Lakes 3, Holy Angels 2

• Cretin-Derham Hall 1, Becker 0

• Delano 2, Winona 1

• Mankato East 10, Rocori 0

Semifinals

• Chisago Lakes 5, Delano 0

• Mankato East 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 6

Consolation semifinals

• Becker 6, Rocori 5

• Winona 4, Holy Angels 3

Games Friday

Championship

• Chisago Lakes vs. Mankato East, 2:30 pm

Third place

• Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Delano, 12:30 pm

Consolation final

• Becker vs. Winona, 10:30 am

CLASS 2A

Results Thursday

Quarterfinals

• Dilworth-G-F 6, Pipestone 4

• LeSueur-Henderson 3, Pequot Lakes 0

• St. Agnes 2, Proctor 1

• St. Charles 5, Watertown-Mayer 4

Semifinals

• Dilworth-G-F 2, LeSueur-Hend. 1

• St. Charles 8, St. Agnes 3

Consolation semifinals

• Pipestone 7, Pipestone 1

• Proctor 8, Watertown-Mayer 1

Games Friday

Championship

• Dilworth-G-F vs. St. Charles, 4 pm

Third place

• LeSueur-Henderson vs. St. Agnes, 2 pm

Consolation final

• Pipestone vs. Proctor, noon

CLASS 1A

Results Thursday

Quarterfinals

• Badger/G-MR 11, Menahga 1

• Edgerton/SWMC 3, Bethlehem Acad. 10

• Moose Lake/WR 7, New Ulm Cathedral 2

• Upsala 1, Randolph 0

Semifinals

• Badger/G-MR 2, Moose Lake/WR 1

• Edgerton/SWMC 2, Upsala 1

Consolation semifinals

• New Ulm Cathedral 10, Menahga 0

• Randolph 4, Bethlehem Acad. 0

Games Friday

Championship

• Badger/G-MR vs. Edgerton/SWMC, 5:30 pm

Third place

• Moose Lake/WR vs. Upsala, 3:30 pm

Consolation final

• New Ulm Cathedral vs. Randolph, 3:30 pm

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 2A

At U. of M. Baseline Tennis Center

Individual tournament

Results Thursday

Singles quarterfinals

• Sam Rathmanner, Mahtomedi, def. Collin Beduhn, Wayzata, 7-5, 6-1.

• Nolan Ranger, Edina, def. Tej Bhagra, Rochester Mayo, 6-4, 6-1.

• Matthew Fullerton, Edina, def. Soren Swenson, Mounds View, 6-0, 6-2.

• Ashton Adesoro, St. Paul Harding, def. Maddox Lundell, Minnetonka, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles quarterfinals

• Kai Chen/Andrew Richardson, Blake, def. Natha Keese/Brody Barbeau, Minnetonka, 6-1, 6-3.

• Owen Skanse/Hugh Perrill, Orono, def. Ben Erickson/Philip Wisniewski, Rochester Mayo, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

• Aaron Beduhn/Brad Hagan, Wayzata, def. Quinn Kelly/Madden Vanderwerf, Mankato East, 6-0, 6-2.

• Jack Allaben/Brandon Pham, Mahtomedi, def. Carson Haack/Henry Boese, Elk River, 6-0, 6-1.

Matches Friday

• Singles consolation semis, 8 am

• Singles semifinals, 8 am

• Singles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

• Doubles consolation semis8 am

• Doubles semifinals, 8 am

• Doubles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

CLASS 1A

At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center

Individual tournament

Results Thursday

Singles quarterfinals

• Isaac Maddock, Osakis, def. John Groman, Breck, 6-3, 6-3.

• Evan Fraser, Mounds Park Academy, def. Max Sampson, Mora, 6-3, 6-0.

• Marjan Veldic, Rochester Lourdes, def. Ethan Lavan, Cloquet, 6-1, 6-0.

• Zahir Hassan, St. Paul Academy, def. Marty Anderson, St. Peter, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles quarterfinals

• Leo Benson/Maik Nguyen, St. Paul Academy, def. Rhett Jansich/Reece Janisch, Thief River Falls, 6-2, 6-2.

• Aarti Prochnow/Garrett Webb, Mounds Park Academy, def. Will Elias/Anders Dixon, St. Peter, 6-1, 6-2.

• Alex Draeger/Braden Olson, Litchfield, def. Ryan Heise/Jack Meincke, Lake City, 6-4, 6-1.

• Jared Delich/Jake Bradach, Rock Ridge, def. Jonah Wendt/Gavin Gross, Foley, 6-2, 6-3.

Matches Friday

• Singles consolation semis, 8 am

• Singles semifinals, 8 am

• Singles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

• Doubles consolation semis8 am

• Doubles semifinals, 8 am

• Doubles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

track and field • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Team scores through 5 events

• Top 10: Rosemount 18, Stillwater 15, Eden Prairie, Rochester Century and Armstrong 12, Chaska 11, Brainerd, Park of Cottage Grove and Mpls. Washburn 10, Blaine 9.

Individual event finals • Thursday

• 3,200: Noah Breker, Armstrong, 8:51.44; Aidan Jones, Mpls. Washburn, 8:54.48; Sam Scott, Mpls. Southwest, 8:57.10; Robert Mechura, Roseville, 9:06.01; Nolan Sutter, Chaska, 9:07.49; Max Westerlund, Minnetonka, 9:13.54; Adam Lueth, Bloomington Jefferson, 9:17.89; Nicholas Gilles, Minnetonka, 9:24.19.

• Pole vault: Nathan Nelson, Rochester Century, 16-1; Jackson Tweed, Stillwater, 14-9; Micah Wilson, Cambridge-Isanti, 14-3; Josh Schmidt, Chaska, 14-0; Lucas Peterson, Rochester Mayo, 13-9; Andrew Brekke, Stillwater, 13-9; Calvin Takkunen, Anoka, 13-9; Joshua Graske, Anoka, 13-6.

• Shot put: Hayden Bills, Rosemount, 66-7½; Dylan Gross, Brainerd, 57-8½; Andrew Edwards, Blaine, 56-8¼; Emerson Mandell, Irondale, 54-10½; Noah Lindsay, Rosemount, 54-6¾; Evan Laughridge, Prior Lake, 54-4; Emmanuel Wilson, Wayzata, 52-8¾; Jordan Dunigan, Woodbury, 52-8¼.

• Shot put (wheelchair): Michael Allen, Wayzata, 18-2; Macalister Hedtke, Wayzata, 17-0½.

• Triple jump: Devin Jordan, Eden Prairie, 46-7¼; Otenidi Omot, Park of Cottage Grove, 46-4¼; Colin Elliott, Mounds View; 45-11½; Carlton Mukurazita, St. Paul Central, 45-11; Jaelen Harper, East Ridge, 45-9½; Liam Frommelt, Woodbury, 45-4¼; Finley Smith, Edina, 44-3; Avery Batala, 44-2½.

• Saturday: Finals, 3:30 pm

CLASS 2A

• Friday: Preliminaries, 9 am

• Saturday: Finals, 9 am

CLASS 1A

Team scores through 5 events

• Top 10: Montevideo 22, Luverne 15, Park Rapids 14, Adrian/Ellsworth and Perham 12, Minnehaha Academy 11, Nova Classical and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 10, Crosby-Ironton 9, Cromwell-Wright and West Marshall 8

Individual event finals • Thursday

3,200: Bjorn Anderson, Perham, 9:22.44; Henry Karelitz, Nova Classical, 9:28.91; Noah Foster, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, 9:37.91; Nick Hansen, St. John's Prep, 9:38.56; Noah Huot, Park Rapids, 9:39.93; Owen Janiszeski, Luverne, 9:45.49; Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy, 9:47.44.

Pole vault: D.J. Rock, Luverne, 14-0; Braden Nelson, Montevideo, 13-9; Tyson Mortimer, West Marshall, 13-6; Joe Wilson, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 13-3; Brady Crabtree, Frazee, 13-0; Nicklaus Wimmer, Concordia Academy, 12-9; Quinn Landherr, Jackson County Central, 12-9; Jackson Thompson, Moose Lake/Willow River, 12-9.

Shot put: Francis O'Malley, Montevideo, 57-6; Luke Hartung, Park Rapids, 51-11½; Trent Page, Minnehaha Academy, 51-4½; Hunter Kallstrom, Benson/KMS, 51-4; Wyatt Hudspith, Esko, 51-3½; Garrett Bonow, Lewiston-Altura, 50-11¾; Alex Johnson, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 50-10.5; Ian Oberfeld, Pierz, 49-4¾.

Shot put (wheelchair): Category 1: Terrek Jennigers, Lakeview, 13-7¾. Category 2: Lucas Taylor, Lakeview, 22-9¼; Toby Hagen, River Valley, 12-2¼; James Hagen, River Valley, 9-10.

Triple jump: Peda Zeba, Adrian/Ellsworth, 44-6; Brayson Boike, Lac qui Parle Valley, 43-7½; Jordan Mount, Crosby-Ironton, 43-2¼; Michael Goldman, Pine Island, 42-6¼; Christopher Hilton, St. Charles, 42-2¼; Lance Luchsinger, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 42-1; Natavon Nix, Minnehaha Academy, 42-0¼; Cale Hansen, Maple River, 42-0.

• Friday: Finals, 3:30 pm

track and field • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Team scores through 4 events

• Top 10: Wayzata 26, Shakopee 24, Rosemount 18, Mounds View 13, Rochester Century 12, Eagan 11, Stillwater 9, East Ridge and Bemidji 8, Edina and Minnetonka 7.

Individual event finals • Thursday

• 3,200: Madelyn Gullickson, Wayzata, 10:39.55; Taylor Isabel, Mounds View, 10:40.77; Mia Hoffman, Bemidji, 10:42.52; Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins, 10:44.57; Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake, 10:49.23; Laura McClary, St. Paul Central, 10:52.36; Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View, 10:52.93; Marissa Long, Chanhassen, 11:00.91.

• Discus: Elise Jensen, Rochester Century, 149-8; Alysha Onwuneme, Eagan, 147-7; Jordan Hecht, Rosemount, 140-0; Olivia Duncan, Prior Lake, 139-7; Anya Schmidt, Rogers, 135-9; Katie Kelzenberg, Wayzata, 128-8; Andi Mehrer, Elk River, 128-5; Kendall Thurston, Armstrong, 128-3.

• High jump: Lauren DuBois, Shakopee, 5-5; Kailee Kohrt, Wayzata, 5-4; Mya Folken, Minnetonka, 5-2; Maria Matysik, Edina, 5-2; Avah Shaw, Andover, 5-2; Cora Clough, Brainerd, 5-2; Julia Gordon, Farmington, 5-2; Anya Williams, Stillwater, 5-0.

• Long jump: Samantha Carr, Shakopee, 18-7¼; Cassandra Gospodarek, Rosemount, 18-0¼; Megan Clark, East Ridge, 17-10½; Hemetii Apet, Roseville, 17-10½; Hattie Anderson, Mpls. Washburn, 17-10; Cayman Pagel, Stillwater, 17-9½; Anya Williams, Stillwater, 17-7; Marvelous Onwualo, Blaine, 17-6½.

Saturday: Finals, 3:30 pm

CLASS 2A

Friday: Preliminaries, 9 am

Saturday: Finals, 9 am

CLASS 1A

Team scores through 4 events

• Top 10: Luverne 24, Minnehaha Academy 14, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, Blooming Prairie and Nevis 12; Staples-Motley 11, Math & Science, International Falls, Osakis and Murray County Central 10.

Individual event finals • Thursday

• 3,200: Jade Rypkema, Nevis, 10:35.02; Amanda Overgaauw, Murray County Central, 10:54.96; Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley, 11:11.26; Jenna DeBates, Luverne, 11:11.51; Madison LeSage, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 11:13.48; Halle Whitman, Minnehaha Academy, 11:14.18; Kyanna Burton, Staples-Motley, 11:16.93; Sonja Semling, Winona, Cotter, 11:28.29.

• Discus: Jadyn Hart, Luverne, 131-0; Kiley Kranz, Osakis, 122-10; Sydney Torgerson, Rushford-Peterson/Houston, 122-6; Jocelyn Hart, Luverne, 121-11; Keira McCord, Concordia Academy, 117-2; Alexis Riniker, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 116-4; Ellie Welch, Park Rapids, 111-7; Katelyn Vesledahl, Bagley/Fosston, 111-4.

• High jump: Annaka Forsberg, Blooming Prairie, 5-4; Olivia Thostenson, International Falls, 5-3; Kaitaia Klemetsen, South Ridge/Cherry, 5-3; Isabella Olson, East Central, 5-3; Hanna Strom, Triton, 5-2; Annika Aakre, Park Christian, 5-2; Ashley Kimman, Pierz, 5-0: Cadence Tanner, Minnehaha Academy, 5-0.

• Long jump: Brielle Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 18-3¼; McKaylen Lewis, Math & Science, 17-11½; Cadence Tanner, Minnehaha Academy, 17-8; Hayley Lentsch, Kenyon-Wanamingo, 17-7; Jackie Medford, 17-5½; Adella Schmoll, RACE, 17-1¼; Jaden Hackel, Perham, 17-1¼; Reese Koenen, Pine Island, 17-0½.

• Friday: Finals, 3:30 pm