Grand Rapids, bearing a storied baseball tradition, pulled off the first upset of the Class 3A baseball state tournament.

Junior lefthander Easton Sjostrand threw a three-hit shutout as Grand Rapids knocked off No. 2-seeded St. Thomas Academy 5-0 in the quarterfinals at the Mini Met in Jordan. Sjostrand struck out four and walked three in his 80-pitch complete game.

"I really like the way Easton threw today," Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen said. "He's been consistent all year. He's a smart kid."

The Thunderhawks (17-10) provided Sjostrand with all the support he needed in the third inning, scoring twice against the Cadets (18-7). They added three insurance runs in the last inning. Sjostrand capped the scoring with an RBI single in the seventh.

Senior Kyle Henke drove in two runs with a run-scoring single and sacrifice fly. Teammate junior Kyler Miller had two hits and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Thunderhawks are making their 21st state tournament appearance and have won two titles (Class 2A in a two-class system in 1978 and 1984) and finishing in the top three 10 times. Most recently, they were the Class 3A runner-up to Mahtomedi in 2021 and finished fourth last season.

Class 1A

New Ulm Cathedral 7, Yellow Medicine East 0: Junior Levi Franta and two relievers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Greyhounds blanked the Sting (17-4). Franta worked the first five innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking one.

The Greyhounds were clinging to a 1-0 lead before breaking the game open with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Junior pinch-hitter Logan Mielke delivered a bases-loaded double in the inning, driving in three.

Senior Kyle Seidl had two hits and scored twice while classmate Carter Haala drove in two runs for the Greyhounds (20-5).