CLAIRE KOHLER

Minnetonka • track

Kohler enjoys talking to fellow competitors before the starter fires the pistol. It relieves her self-imposed stress.

"I get stressed out from the pressure I put on myself," Kohler said. "I'm very serious and focused when I am on the track."

A senior, Kohler is the Class 3A defending champion in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles for the defending team champion Skippers. She currently holds the state's fastest time in the 100 at 14.32 seconds and is second-quickest in the 300 at 43.48 seconds.

"Her work ethic is fabulous," Minnetonka coach Jane Reimer-Morgan said. "She is a team player and extremely competitive."

Kohler, committed to Iowa for college, also competes in the triple jump and runs a leg on the 4x400 relay team.

"A great captain for our team that I will miss greatly next year," Reimer-Morgan said. "Claire is an amazing athlete. She would be great at almost any event we could put her in."

A three-time state meet entrant, Kohler enjoys the challenge of competing in an array of events.

"All my events are very different," Kohler said. "It's fun to have a variety."

Kohler stands 5-11, and that helps her stand out in the hurdles. She holds the school record in both events with times of 13.80 in the 100 and 43.03 in the 300, both established last season.

"My height is helpful, an advantage," Kohler said. "I still have a lot of work to do. I have goals in place that I want to accomplish by the end of the season."

JAKE REIGERT

East Ridge • baseball

The state's top-ranked pitcher in the Class of 2024 picked a good time to turn in his best outing of the season. A senior righthander, Reigert shut out Woodbury on four hits while striking out seven in a 4-0 victory. That clash of top-10 teams in the Suburban East Conference came in the midst of a six-game winning streak for the Raptors (9-3). "Jake attacked the strike zone all day, in some tough weather," East Ridge coach Brian Sprout said.

GISELLA HARDER

Southwest Christian • lacrosse

Harder has played a big role in the Stars getting off to a 6-0 start while averaging 17.7 goals per game. The junior midfielder has scored 35 goals while dishing out 17 assists. "At times she has been unstoppable in spite of two or three defenders constantly covering her in every match," Southwest Christian coach Mark Anderson said. "Her extremely high-end work rate has led her to be equally imposing on the defensive end of the field as much as the attack."

CARTER REINBOLD

Mound Westonka • tennis

The White Hawks' No. 1 singles player has climbed to No. 4 in Class 1A in the coaches association's rankings. "Opponents quickly deduce that they must play their best game to beat Carter," Mound Westonka coach Rob Paul said. Reinbold, a senior, made his initial state tournament appearance as a freshman for the No. 6-rated White Hawks. "Carter often overwhelms his opponents using a big serve, a dominant forehand and amazing speed to get to most balls," Paul said. "He is an amazing athlete who knows how to compete."

CADENCE LINDQUIST

Buffalo • softball

When a team is struggling, somebody needs to step up to the plate. Lindquist did just that. A senior, she belted a grand slam and a three-run home run while going 4-for-4 with eight RBI in a 13-7 triumph over Wayzata in Lake Conference play. It was the Bison's first victory of the season. "She showcased remarkable discipline, exemplified by her patient approach at the plate, where she consistently forced the pitcher to work," Buffalo coach Karli Persson said. "Her performance was flawless at the plate."

FADAL JOHNSON

Fridley • track and field

Johnson's performances continue to take another leap. The senior recently won the triple jump in the Hamline Elite meet and owns the state's best distance in the event at 46 feet, 9 inches. "Fadel has been a huge asset to our team with his athletic performance and his calming presence," Fridley coach Justin Reese said. "He leads by example through the effort he puts in at practice and his support of his teammates. He is one of the most humble athletes I've ever worked with."

KAYLA SCHWEICH

Farmington • softball

A sophomore, Schweich is quickly proving she thrives in big-game situations. The Tigers pitcher went 3-0 last week, the final victory 5-1 over Rosemount, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and the defending state champion. That was the only run she yielded in 17 innings. The victory was the 10th consecutive for the Tigers (11-1) and moved them into first place in the South Suburban Conference. It also avenged their only setback, 3-2 in 10 innings to the Irish a month ago.

