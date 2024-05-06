Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Watch for movement when the softball state rankings are next released.

On Friday, the day after the current rankings were released, No. 2 Farmington rode a four-run third-inning outburst to a 5-1 victory over No. 1 Rosemount. The Tigers (11-1) avenged an early-season loss to the Irish (10-2).

Forest Lake (9-3), which started the season No. 1 in Class 4A, dropped to No. 4 after a 5-4 loss to the No. 1 team in Class 3A, Cretin-Derham Hall (11-2). One day earlier, Forest Lake had crushed No. 5 White Bear Lake 16-0, its seventh time reaching double figures this season.

Randolph remains the pre-eminent team in Class 2A. The Rockets are 14-0, have won 11 games by shutout and have outscored opponents 123-6. But they are not pulling away. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial has been just as convincing, posting a 12-0 record with eight shutouts while giving up just six runs.

A 13-game winning streak for New Ulm Cathedral, No. 1 in Class 1A, ended when it lost 7-3 Saturday to Windom.

State rankings

By the Minnesota High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association

CLASS 4A

1. Rosemount; 2. Farmington; 3. Shakopee; 4. Forest Lake; 5. White Bear Lake; 6. Rogers; 7. New Prague; 8. Andover; 9. Brainerd; 10. St. Michael-Albertville. Others receiving votes: Stillwater, Maple Grove, Spring Lake Park, Champlin Park, Centennial, Chaska and Eden Prairie.

CLASS 3A

1. Cretin-Derham Hall; 2. New Ulm; 3. Chisago Lakes; 4. Winona; 5. Mankato East; 6. Mankato West; 7. Stewartville; 8. Holy Angels; 9. St. Francis; 10. Rocori. Others receiving votes: Delano, St. Anthony, Becker, Northfield, Hibbing and Hill-Murray.

CLASS 2A

1. Randolph; 2. (tie) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and St. Agnes; 4. Proctor; 5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton; 6. Belle Plaine; 7. Rockford; 8. Hawley; 9. St. Cloud Cathedral; 10. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta. Others receiving votes: Pipestone, Winona Cotter, Maranatha Christian, Kimball, Spectrum, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Dassel-Cokato and Windom.

CLASS 1A

1. New Ulm Cathedral; 2. Red Lake Falls; 3. Blooming Prairie; 4. United South Central; 5. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 6. (tie) Edgerton/Southwest MN Christian and Swanville; 8. (tie) Badger/Greenbush-Middle River and West Central Area; 10. East Polk North Stars (Fosston/Win-E-Mac). Others receiving votes: Braham, Silver Bay, Faribault Bethlehem Academy, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, BOLD, Browerville, Blackduck, South Ridge, Martin Co. West, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley and Moose Lake/Willow River.