DENVER – The NBA fined Nuggets guard Jamal Murray $100,000 — but did not suspend him — for throwing multiple objects onto the floor during the Timberwolves' Game 2 victory on Monday night.

During the second quarter, a white object came flying onto the floor as the Wolves were trying to grab an offensive rebound. The possession ended with Karl-Anthony Towns getting a rebound put-back to put the Wolves ahead 49-30.

Shortly after, video circulated around the internet of Murray throwing a heating pad from the bench area onto the floor near where Towns was battling to score. Officials at the time did not see Murray throw it and did not issue a technical or ejection. Also during the game, Murray threw a towel at an official.

Wolves coach Chris Finch said Murray's toss of the heating pad was "inexcusable" and "dangerous," and while he didn't see it live, he said there was dialogue between the team and the referees about the play.

"When it was explained to me, the referees didn't see it either, so they're not able to issue a technical unless they see it," Finch said. "We tried to impress upon them there are probably not many fans in the building that have a heat pack. So it probably had to come from the bench, which they found logical.

"It's inexcusable and dangerous. … I'm sure there was nothing intentional by the officiating at all. Certainly can't allow that to happen."

Referee Marc Davis told a pool reporter after the game that if officials had known it came from the bench, they could have reviewed the play as a "hostile act." In potential foreshadowing that there would not be a suspension from the league, Davis said the ruling would have just been a technical foul and not an ejection.

"For an ejection, you would have to determine it was thrown directly at somebody versus thrown in frustration," Davis said.

Kyle Anderson, who was on the floor at the time, said he didn't even notice it at the time and didn't become aware it had happened until after the game.

"I didn't even see it," Anderson said. "That's hilarious."

The pad stopped moving near Towns' feet as he was going up for a layup.

"I saw it," Towns said. "I just was worried about making the layup, ain't gonna lie to you."