Chris Hine was the Star Tribune's sports analytics reporter before taking over the Wolves beat, He previously spent eight years covering college sports and the Chicago Blackhawks for the Chicago Tribune. He is an amateur piano player and songwriter in his spare time and has an unhealthy obsession with the music of Carole King. He is a 2009 graduate of the University of Notre Dame.

Recent content from Chris Hine

Timberwolves re-sign Lawson to two-way deal The Wolves are bringing back A.J. Lawson after waiving him just before the season began.

Wolves still looking for answers on defensive rebounding Newcomer Rudy Gobert has done his part, but giving up second-chance scoring remains a significant team weakness.

Timberwolves gameday: Looking for first win against an Eastern Conference team Cleveland added All-Sar Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, and he's fourth in the league in scoring.

Timberwolves woes continue in 114-103 loss at Memphis Despite one of the best games of the season from Anthony Edwards (28 points), the Wolves couldn't keep Memphis off the glass. The Grizzlies had 32 second-chance points, 22 of those coming in the first half.

Friday's Wolves-Grizzlies game recap A quick look back at Friday night's game in Memphis.

Wolves notes: Finch not ready to alter the starting lineup Timberwolves coach Chris Finch wants his starting five to play through their early struggles.

Turnovers plague Wolves as they prepare to meet last year's playoff foe Memphis ousted the Wolves in six games in the opening round of last season's NBA playoffs.

Playing one-man short among lowlights in sloppy Timberwolves loss On one second-quarter possession, the foundering Wolves played 4-on-5 — because D'Angelo Russell didn't realize he should be in the game.

Wednesday's Timberwolves-Suns game recap A quick look back at Wednesday night's game at Target Center.