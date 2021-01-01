Recent content from Chris Hine
Timberwolves re-sign Lawson to two-way deal
The Wolves are bringing back A.J. Lawson after waiving him just before the season began.
Wolves still looking for answers on defensive rebounding
Newcomer Rudy Gobert has done his part, but giving up second-chance scoring remains a significant team weakness.
Timberwolves gameday: Looking for first win against an Eastern Conference team
Cleveland added All-Sar Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, and he's fourth in the league in scoring.
Timberwolves woes continue in 114-103 loss at Memphis
Despite one of the best games of the season from Anthony Edwards (28 points), the Wolves couldn't keep Memphis off the glass. The Grizzlies had 32 second-chance points, 22 of those coming in the first half.
Friday's Wolves-Grizzlies game recap
Wolves notes: Finch not ready to alter the starting lineup
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch wants his starting five to play through their early struggles.
Turnovers plague Wolves as they prepare to meet last year's playoff foe
Memphis ousted the Wolves in six games in the opening round of last season's NBA playoffs.
Playing one-man short among lowlights in sloppy Timberwolves loss
On one second-quarter possession, the foundering Wolves played 4-on-5 — because D'Angelo Russell didn't realize he should be in the game.
Wednesday's Timberwolves-Suns game recap
Timberwolves try to smooth out offense as they search for Gobert
The center said his teammates need to get him the ball for shots if the Timberwolves are going to be a great offensive team.