Benilde-St. Margaret's 48-game winning streak in boys lacrosse is over.

No. 4 seed Prior Lake (14-4) authored a 9-7 upset victory in Thursday's state tournament semifinal played at White Bear Lake High School.

The Lakers advance to the championship game at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Stillwater High School and will face Lakeville North.

Trailing 8-6 in the fourth quarter, No. 1 seed Benilde-St. Margaret's (17-1) drew within one on Dylan Parker's goal with 2:14 remaining. But Prior Lake's Garrett Feldt filled the empty net with 39.8 seconds left.

Benilde-St. Margaret's, a private school located in St. Louis Park, reached the past five title games and faced Prior Lake the four consecutive years, winning the most recent two meetings. The Red Knights also defeated the Lakers 15-9 on April 27.