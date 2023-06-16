Benilde-St. Margaret's knocked off previously unbeaten Lakeville South in the girls lacrosse state tournament semifinal at Stillwater High School.

Maggie Graczyk found a cutting Lauren Hillins with 10 seconds left to give the fifth-seeded Red Knights a 14-13 victory.

"We talked about (going for the goal) with 45 seconds left," Graczyk said. "We ended up going at about 30 seconds, but we knew we had to score a goal and waited for the home run. We knew we had to score and could not turn it over."

The Red Knights (16-2) used similar plays to take a 6-2 lead less than 11 minutes into the game.

"It's been fun to watch (our players') growth this season," Red Knights head coach Ana Bowlsby said. "Early in the season we told them to just go out there and play, see what works naturally and go from there."

The Cougars (17-1) climbed back into the game and outscored the Red Knights 5-1 over the last 11:10 of the first half to get the game tied at 7-7 at halftime. The Cougars had a 13-11 lead with 8:34 left, but the Red Knights scored three goals in the final 5:01 to shock the top seed.

Julia Evens and Maddie Kaltsas had three goals each and Jun Vang and Fayedra Vang had one each for the Red Knights. All-Metro First-Team goalkeeper Brooke Nelson made eight saves for the Red Knights.

Katie Grubbs scored four goals for the Cougars, Sivanna O'Brien had three, Gabby Bouman had two and Emily Moes had one.

The Cougars entered the game on a 33-game winning streak dating back to their third game of last season on April 26.