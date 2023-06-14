Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Simley junior Reese McCauley won a second Class 3A golf state tournament Wednesday, catching and passing Blaine senior Kathryn VanArragon on the final hole at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

VanArragon, committed to St. Thomas for college, was attempting to become the sixth girls golfer to win three individual titles in state history. She shot 72 on Tuesday, four strokes behind McCauley, who has committed to the Gophers for college and will join sister Isabella on the roster.

VanArragon led by one stroke going into the 18th hole. But her double bogey, coupled with McCauley's birdie, flipped the name atop the leaderboard.

Class 2A

Providence Academy senior Grace Petzold went out in style.

Petzold shot a final-round 2-under-par 70 to garner medalist honors at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan in her final high school girls event. Petzold, ranked 12th in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association, entered the day one shot behind Park Rapids senior Madysen Maninga after an opening-round 75. Maninga tied for 11th place.

Pequot Lakes shot a final-round 322 to prevent Lake City from winning its third consecutive team championship. The Patriots, who wound up with a 651 total, overcame a seven-stroke deficit after the first round to win by three shots.

Class 1A

In the girls tournament, Legacy Christian junior Raquelle Nelson led from start to finish, earning medalist honors with a 17-over-par 161 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. She shot a final-round 82 to win by three shots.

Lac qui Parle Valley improved its team score by four strokes from the opening round and made up an eight-stroke deficit to claim the team title by one shot over Fillmore Central. The Eagles finished with a 696 total.