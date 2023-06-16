Carsen Boushee leaped up and down as first baseman Brecken Levin fielded a slow grounder. His glove went flying in the air when Levin stepped on the bag.

The senior pitcher worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning, preserving younger brother Hudson Boushee's victory in Fosston's 3-2 victory over Lyle/Pacelli for the Class 1A baseball state championship Friday at CHS Field in St. Paul. It's the Greyhounds' first state title in program history.

"I might have tortured him a little bit today," Carsen said in reference to his junior brother. "I'm just glad I was able to get that third out and get out of it without too many runs scored. This is unbelievable."

The first three Athletics reached against Carsen in the last inning, loading the bases. He issued a bases-loaded walk to sophomore Hunter VaDeer in between a pair of strikeouts before recording the final out.

"Hudson pitched the best game of his high school career," Carsen said. "I am so proud of him."

Hudson exited with a 3-1 lead after six innings due to the pitch count. He limited the Athletics to four hits, striking out six and walking three while throwing 114 pitches.

"I got a text from our coach yesterday about starting today," Hudson said. He hadn't even logged 20 innings on the mound this season. "I said, 'For sure. I'm ready to go.' "

Fosston took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, scoring an unearned run. Senior Brecken Levin, who singled with one out, scored from second on an error by the third baseman. Levin had two hits and scored two runs.

The Greyhounds (24-4) manufactured another run following Levin's lead-off double to left field in the fourth. He moved up to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on senior Zach Theis' sacrifice fly to right when the ball skipped past the catcher.

The Athletics (24-2) cut the lead in half in the sixth. VaDeer and senior Jakob Truckenmiller led off the frame with back-to-back singles before junior Isaac Nelson lifted a sacrifice fly to center.

Fosston got the run back in the bottom half of the frame on senior Aaron Norland's RBI double to right-center field. It was his second hit of the day.

"This is crazy, a shock," Hudson said. "It's something you dream about as a kid. I think I was having a meltdown on the field after the last out."

It marked the first small school state title for the Section 8 champions since Crookston in 1995 — there were only two classes at that time. Not bad for a team hampered by bad weather this season.

"We only had three practices outside all season," Fosston coach Ryan Hanlon said. "I am so happy for our players, program and community. This is so special."