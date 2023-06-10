Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NORTH MANKATO, MINN. - Leaning heavily into three big innings, Edgerton Southwest Christian won its third state championship by outslugging Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (BGMR) 10-5 in the Class 1A championship game of the softball state tournament Friday.

Pitcher Paris Van Dyke was far from shutdown mode but outdueled her counterpart, BGMR's Kinsley Hanson, and largely kept BGMR's potent offense in check.

The Flying Dutchman, also a team with serious offensive bona fides, jumped on Hanson early with four runs and five hits in the top of the first.

BGMR answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first but spent the rest of the game playing catch-up.

BGMR tied the game with a pair of error-fueled runs in the bottom of the fourth. Edgerton SW Christian battled back with three in the top of the fifth on four hits to take the lead for good.

After BGMR cut into the lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth, Edgerton SW Christian scored three runs on four hits in the seventh.

Ana Veldkamp went 5-for-5, scoring two runs and driving in two runs, Van Dyke had three base hits, and five other batters had two hits for the Flying Dutchmen, who pounded out 18 hits and left 11 runners on base.

BGMR managed just one baserunner in the final two innings, ending hopes of a rally. Edgerton SW Christian finished 19-6 after losing its final six games of the regular season before getting hot in the playoffs. BGMR finished 26-2.

Edgerton SW Christian also won state titles in 2016 and 2019.