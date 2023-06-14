STATE TOURNAMENTS
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Results Tuesday
• East Ridge 9, Lakeville South 1
• Edina 6, Anoka 5
• Minnetonka 4, Mounds View 3
• Rosemount 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Games Wednesday
At CHS Field, St. Paul
Semifinals
• East Ridge vs. Minnetonka, noon
• Edina vs. Rosemount, 2:30 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 5 pm
At Palm Field, St. Anthony
Consolation semifinals
• Lakeville South vs. Mounds View, 9 am
• Anoka vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 11:30 am
Consolation final
• Consolation semifinal winners, 2 pm
Game Friday
At CHS Field, St. Paul
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 7:30 pm
CLASS 3A
Results Tuesday
Quarterfinals
• Grand Rapids 5, St. Thomas Academy 0
• Mahtomedi 3, Byron 0
• Monticello 3, Benilde-St. Margaret's 1
• New Prague 10, Little Falls 5
Games Wednesday
At Mini Met, Jordan
Semifinals
• Grand Rapids vs. Mahtomedi, noon
• Monticello vs. New Prague, 2:30 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 5 pm
At Chaska Athletic Park
Consolation semifinals
• Byron vs. St. Thomas Academy, noon
• Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Little Falls, 2:30 pm
Consolation final
• Consolation semifinal winners, 5 pm
Game Friday
At CHS Field St. Paul
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4:30 pm
CLASS 2A
Results Tuesday
Quarterfinals
• Cannon Falls 2, Holy Family 1
• Esko 1, St. Agnes 0
• Fairmont 10, Belle Plaine 2
• Perham 7, Foley 4
Games Wednesday
At Dick Putz Field, St. Cloud
Semifinals
• Fairmont vs. Perham, 11 am
• Cannon Falls vs. Esko, 1:30 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 4 pm
At Orthopedic Sports Field, Sartell
Consolation semifinals
• Belle Plaine vs. Foley, 10 am
• Holy Family vs. St. Agnes, 12:15 pm
Consolation final
• Consolation semifinal winners, 2:30 pm
Game Friday
At CHS Field, St. Paul
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 1 pm
CLASS 1A
Results Tuesday
Quarterfinals
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, South Ridge 1
• Fosston 11, Legacy Christian 1
• Lyle/Pacelli 4, Hinckley-Finlayson 3
• New Ulm Cathedral 7, Yellow Medicine East 0
Games Wednesday
At Joe Faber Field • St. Cloud
Semifinals
• Lyle/Pacelli vs. New Ulm Cathedral, 11 am
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Fosston, 1:30 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 4 pm
At Bob Cross Field, St. Cloud
Consolation semifinals
• Hinckley-Finlayson vs. Yellow Medicine East, 10 am
• Legacy Christian vs. South Ridge, 12:15 pm
Consolation final
• Consolation semifinal winners, 2:30 pm
Game Friday
At CHS Field, St. Paul
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 10 am
GOLF • BOYS
CLASS 3A
At Bunker Hills G.C.
First round • Tuesday
• Eastview 297, Edina 298, Alexandria 306, Mahtomedi 309, Maple Grove 311, Minnetonka and Rochester Mayo 315, Anoka 329.
Individual top 30
• Jake Birdwell, Spring Lake Park, 66; Joe Honsa, Cretin-Derham Hall, 68; Jack Hanson, Eastview, 69; Ryan Stendahl, Maple Grove, 69; Joey Rohlwing, Eastview, 71; Logan Chouinard, Elk River, 71; Torger Ohe, Edina, 72; Jacob Wilson, Mahtomedi, 73; Kyler Schwamb, Farmington, 73; Landon Miller, St. Louis Park, 73; Miles Bollinger, Cretin-Derham Hall, 73.• Andrew Swanson, Chisago Lakes, 74; Carter Spalding, Woodbury, 74; Carver Larson, Alexandria, 74; Easton Fiddle, White Bear Lake, 74; Michael Johnson, Eagan, 74; Sam Udovich, Cretin-Derham Hal, 74; Tim Sexton, Rochester Mayo, 74; Zach Rouleau, Farmington, 74; Isaac Ahn, Rochester Mayo, 75; Jack Holtz, Alexandria, 75; Jimmy Abdo, Edina, 75; Lance Hamak, Sartell-St. Stephen, 75; Sander Ohe, Edina, 75; Thomas Meader, Mahtomedi, 75.
• Chase Birdwell, Spring Lake Park, 76; Dawson Ringler, Brainerd, 76; Owen Nielsen, Edina, 76; Tyler Wanous, Eastview, 76; Joe Kortan, Moorhead, 77.
CLASS 2A
At Ridges at Sand Creek
First round • Tuesday
• Holy Family 295, Totino-Grace 299, Cloquet 310, Blake 315, Roseau 318, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 319, New London-Spicer 320, Albany 329.
Individual top 30 plus ties
• Luke Ashbrook, Kimball, 70; Christopher Zhao, Blake, 71; Andrew Ramos, Totino-Grace, 72; Anthony Armstrong, Pequot Lakes, 72; Carter White, Staples-Motley, 72; P.J. Herron, Holy Family, 72; Ashton Lloyd, Blue Earth Area, 73; Luke Maas, Watertown-Mayer, 73; Max Wilson, Roseau, 73; Mick Herron, Holy Family, 73; Peyton Savageau, Totino-Grace, 73.
• Colton Rich, Rochester Lourdes, 74; Karson Patten, Cloquet, 74; Nate Appelhof, Totino-Grace, 74; Ryder Carlson, Holy Family, 74; Zac Kreuzer, Albany, 74; Charlie Hanson, Morris/Chokio-Alberta, 75; Holdyn Evjen, Hermantown, 75; Ian Friederichs, Blake, 75; Ryan Nutter, La Crescent-Hokah, 75.• Jacob Egan, Holy Family, 76; Joe Scheck, Delano, 76; Riley Larson, Minnewaska Area, 76; Tully Super, Holy Family, 76; Zac Beddor, Holy Family, 76; Brody Pluth, Southwest Christian, 77; David Fong III, Holy Angels, 77; Karson Young, Cloquet, 77; Jack Justesen, Hawley, 78; Kaiden Brovold, St. Peter, 78; Nixon Harrier, New London-Spicer, 78; Tollef Birkeland, Pequot Lakes, 78.
CLASS 1A
At Pebble Creek G.C.
First round • Tuesday
• Lakeview 322, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 324, Fillmore Central 331, Fertile-Beltrami 332, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Heritage Christian 339, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 342, Ottertail Central 355.
Individual top 30 plus ties
• Cole Witherow, New Life Academy, 70; Brady Schwinghammer, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 72; Carson Boe, Lakeview, 72; Hunter Schmidt, Martin County West, 72; Jake Fishbaugher, Fillmore Central, 73; Parker Brock, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 74; Tony Carlin, Fosston, 74; Ryan Nelson, Park Christian, 75; Carson Besonen, Lac qui Parle Valley, 77; Hayden Lawstuen, Lanesboro, 77; Nicholas Edland, Southland, 77; Park Christian, Tanner Doeden, Park Christian, 77.• Brock Henning, Adrian/Ellsworth, 78; Nathan Kueny, HL-O-F/W-WG, 78; Sawyer Drent, HL-O-F/W-WG, 78; Kadyn Neubauer, United South Central, 79; Lane Arends, Lakeview, 79; Logan Thell, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 79; Ryan Engel, Ada-Borup/West, 79; Ryan Schrupp, Renville County West, 79.
• Carson Erickson, Sleepy Eye United, 80; Eric Bjorndahl, Hillcrest Lutheran, 80; Isaiah Aulie, Pine River-Backus, 80; Ben Pearson, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 81; Dawson Wienbar, Breckenridge, 81; Dominic Fairbanks, Cass Lake-Bena, 81; Ethan Finseth, Fertile-Beltrami, 81; Maverick Reed, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 81; Sam Tucker, Hayfield, 81; Carter Dilly, Ottertail Central, 82; Ethan Schwankl, Lakeview, 82; Masen Nowacki, Fertile-Beltrami, 82; Mitchell Weber, Martin County West, 82.
GOLF • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
At Bunker Hills G.C.
First round • Tuesday
• Maple Grove 315, Wayzata 320, Minnetonka 331, Detroit Lakes 333, Elk River 341, Lakeville South 347, Mahtomedi 354, East Ridge 356
Individual top 30 plus ties
• Kathryn VanArragon, Blaine, 66; Reese McCauley, Simley, 68; Jovie Ordal, Lakeville South, 73; Amelia Morton, Maple Grove, 74; Ava Hanneman, Orono, 74; Kate Burke, Edina, 74; Saachi Deshmukh, Wayzata, 75; Emerson Garlie, Northfield, 76; Hannah Boraas, Alexandria, 76; Izzy Olson, Brainerd, 76.
• Rose Baynes, Eden Prairie, 77; Brooke Bothwell, Edina, 78; Gabby Ishaq, St. Paul Highland Park, 78; Jenna Britz, Wayzata, 78; Lexie McGrane, Mahtomedi, 78; Maren Masters, Shakopee, 78; Selena Wu, Minnetonka, 78; Abigail Labrador, St. Michael-Albertville, 79; Annika Hendrickson, Maple Grove, 79; Emma Lai, Eastview, 79; Kristina Pratt, White Bear Lake, 79.• Kieley Hanson, Minnetonka, 80; Lauren Chambs, Wayzata, 80; McKenna Hogan, Maple Grove, 81; Payton Anderson, Maple Grove, 81; Whitney Mullenbach, Albert Lea, 82; Avary Johnson, Apple Valley, 82; Avery O'Donnell, Elk River, 82; Carmen Jirele, Owatonna, 82; Emmy Inderieden, Edina, 82; Laura Syltie, Detroit Lakes, 82; Marina Allen, Centennial, 82; Michayla Nordlund, Sartell-St. Stephen, 82.
CLASS 2A
At Ridges at Sand Creek
First round • Tuesday
• Lake City 322, Pequot Lakes 329, Providence Academy 340, Park Rapids and Redwood Valley 356, Holy Angels 365, Jordan 366, Rock Ridge 391.
Individual top 30 plus ties
• Madysen Maninga, Park Rapids, 74; Annie Neva, Pequot Lakes, 75; Grace Petzold, Providence Academy, 75; Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, Lake City, 75; Sophie Cook, Hawley, 75; Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids, 76; Morgan Krieger, Pequot Lakes, 76; Annika Jyrkas, Fergus Falls, 77; Victoria Woytassek, Jordan, 77; Mila Jenniges, Redwood Valley, 78.
• Calie Dockter, Byron, 79; Caylin Cantwell, Totino-Grace, 79; Claire Kodama, Visitation, 79; Emma Fitzmorris, Hill-Murray, 79; Julian Brown, Redwood Valley, 79; Paige Johnson, Zimmerman, 80; Annie Mayer, Fergus Falls, 81; Genevieve Birkeland, Pequot Lakes, 81; Addison Wood, St. Croix Lutheran, 82; Brooke Brekke, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 82; Ella Matzke, Lake City, 82; Emma Berge, Lake City, 82; Kelby Anderson, International Falls, 82; Kendall Hoag, Southwest Christian, 82; Mallory Uselman, Staples-Motley, 82; Morgan Eckman, Jordan, 82.• Campbell Bridges, Providence Academy, 83; Ellie Leise, Rochester Lourdes, 83; Arivia DeBoer, Minnewaska Area, 84; Elizabeth Fong, Holy Angels, 84; Payten Gudahl, Blue Earth Area, 84.
CLASS 1A
At Pebble Creek G.C.
First round • Tuesday
• Fillmore Central 342, Lac qui Parle Valley 350, Legacy Christian 356, Park Christian 378, Pine River-Backus 399, Sleepy Eye United 400, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 435, Fertile-Beltrami 438.
Individual top 30 plus ties
• Raquelle Nelson, Legacy Christian, 79; Kenna Henriksen, BOLD, 80; Courtney Hershberger, 81; Myleigh Scheevel, Fillmore Central, 81; Kaitlyn Kittelson, Lac qui Parle Valley, 82; Isabella Jacobs, Lac qui Parle Valley, 85; Kianna Johnson, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 85; Molly Halvorson, Lac qui Parle Valley, 86; Lindsey Lund, Dawson-Boyd, 87; Chloe Morem, Fillmore Central, 88; Kara Rangaard, Canby, 88.• Anika Stromme, Park Christian, 89; Paige Beyer, Border West, 89; Bri Brandt, Legacy Christian, 91; Tori Olson, North Woods, 91; Aubrey Larson, Fillmore Central, 92; Hailey Frueh, Park Christian, 92; Lily Miller, Fillmore Central, 92; Alyssa Swedzinski, Dawson-Boyd, 92; Lauren Sawicky, Heritage Christian, 92; Sophie Hillman, Ottertail Central, 92.
• Emily Brandt, Legacy Christian, 93; Sondra Melby, Legacy Christian, 93; Abby Koivisto, Ely, 94; Aspen Beyer, Border West, 94; Avery Towey, Hayfield, 94; Ayla Larson, New Testament Christian, 94; Madison Davis, Braham, 94; Tori Osterfeld, BOLD, 94; Hailey Nelson, Legacy Christian, 95; Kylee West, Park Christian, 95; Jaci Domeier, Sleepy Eye United, 95; Sam Price, Sleepy Eye United, 95.
LACROSSE • BOYS
RESULTS TUESDAY
Quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 16, Moorhead 4
• Lakeville North 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 5
• Prior Lake 10, Mahtomedi 6
• Shakopee 12, Chisago Lakes 3
GAMES THURSDAY
At White Bear Lake
Semifinals
• Lakeville North vs Shakopee, 3 pm
• Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Prior Lake, 5 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Chisago Lakes vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, 11 am
• Mahtomedi vs. Moorhead, 1 pm
GAMES SATURDAY
At White Bear Lake
Consolation final
• Consolation semifinal winners, 11 am
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 1 pm
At Stillwater
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 6 pm
LACROSSE • GIRLS
RESULTS TUESDAY
Quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 17, Chanhassen 6
• Edina 13, Champlin Park 5
• Lakeville South 19, Elk River/Zimmerman 9
• Stillwater 13, East Ridge 7
GAMES THURSDAY
At Stillwater
Semifinals
• Edina vs. Stillwater, 3 pm
• Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Lakeville South, 5 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Champlin Park vs. East Ridge, 11 am
• Chanhassen vs. Elk River/Zimmerman, 1 pm
GAMES SATURDAY
At Stillwater
Consolation final
• Consolation semifinal winners, 11 am
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 1 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 3:30 pm