Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WEDNESDAY

BASeball

CLASS 4A

Section 2 • championship

• Minnetonka 5, Waconia 4

Section 3 • championship

• Rosemount 6, Eastview 2

Section 4

• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, East Ridge 0

Championship

• East Ridge 13, Cretin-Derham Hall 5

Section 5 • championship

• Mounds View 9, Champlin Park 3

Section 6

• Edina 3, St. Louis Park 2

Section 8

• Rogers 3, Elk River 1

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Northfield 4, Byron 1

Championship

• Byron 8, Northfield 7

Section 6

• Delano 6, Mound Westonka 5

Section 7

• Grand Rapids 8, Hermantown 6

Championship

• Grand Rapids 7, Hermantown 5

Section 8

• Little Falls 6, Rocori 1

Championship

• Little Falls 13, Rocori 9

lacrosse • BOYS

SECTION 2

Championship

• Shakopee 11, Chanhassen 9

SECTION 4

Championship

• Mahtomedi 11, Stillwater 7

SECTION 5

Championship

• Benilde-St. Marg. 13, Maple Grove 10

lacrosse • GIRLS

SECTION 2

Championship

• Chanhassen 16, Eden Prairie 15

SECTION 4

Championship

• Stillwater 10, Gentry Academy 7

SECTION 5

Championship

• Benilde-St. Marg. 6, Maple Grove 4

STATE TOURNEYS

SOFTBALL

Note: All games at Caswell Park, N. Mankato

CLASS 4A

Games Thursday

Quarterfinals

• Farmington vs. Maple Grove, 9 am

• Forest Lake vs. Shakopee, 9 am

• Hopkins vs. Rosemount, 9 am

• St. Michael-Albertville vs. White Bear Lake, 9 am

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 3:45 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 3:45 pm

Games Friday

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 1 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Consolation final

• Cons. semifinal winners, 9 am

CLASS 3A

Games Thursday

Quarterfinals

• Becker vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, 11:15 am

• Chisago Lakes vs. Holy Angels, 11:15 am

• Delano vs. Winona, 11:15 am

• Mankato East vs. Rocori, 11:15 am

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 6 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 6 pm

Games Friday

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 2:30 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 12:30 pm

Consolation final

• Cons. semifinal winners, 10:30 am

CLASS 2A

Games Thursday

Quarterfinals

• Dilworth-G-F vs. Pipestone, 9 am

• LeSueur-Hend. vs. Pequot Lakes, 9 am

• Proctor vs. St. Agnes, 11:15 am

• St. Charles vs. Watertown-Mayer, 11:15 am

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 3:45 pm/6 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 3:45 pm/6 pm

Games Friday

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Consolation final

• Cons. semifinal winners, noon

CLASS 1A

Games Thursday

Quarterfinals

• Badger/G-MR vs. Menahga, 1:30 pm

• Bethlehem Academy vs. Edgerton/SWMC, 1:30 pm

• Moose Lake/WR vs. New Ulm Cath., 1:30 pm

• Randolph vs. Upsala, 1:30 pm

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 8:15 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 8:15 pm

Games Friday

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 5:30 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 3:30 pm

Consolation final

• Cons. semifinal winners, 3:30 pm

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 2A

At U. of M. Baseline Tennis Center

Results Tuesday

Quarterfinals

• Blake 7, Elk River 0

• Eden Prairie 4, Mahtomedi 3

• Rochester Mayo 7, Eagan 0

• Wayzata 7, Becker 0

Consolation semifinals

• Becker 4, Mahtomedi 3

• Elk River 4, Eagan 3

Results Wednesday

Semifinals

• Rochester Mayo 4, Blake 3

• Wayzata 7, Eden Prairie 0

Consolation final

• Elk River 5, Becker 2

Third place

• Blake 4, Eden Prairie 3

Championship

• Wayzata 5, Rochester Mayo 2

• Singles: C. Beduhn, Wayzata, def. Bhagra, 7-6, 6-4; A. Beduhn, Wayzata, def. Neisen, 6-0, 6-0; Ranjith , Wayzata, def. N. Wisniewski, 6-3, 6-1; Amin, Wayzata, def. Li, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

• Doubles: P. Wisniewski/Erickson, Mayo, def. Akkina/Panguluri, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2; Hagen/Salisbury, Wayzata, def. Teng/Kennel, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Meunier/Thomas, Mayo, def. N. Beduhn/Phoon, 6-7 (7-4), 7-5, 10-6.

Individual tournament

Matches Thursday

• Singles first round, 8 am

• Singles quarterfinals, noon

• Singles consolation first round, noon

• Doubles first round, 10 am

• Doubles quarterfinals, 2 pm

• Doubles consolation first round, 2 pm

Matches Friday

• Singles consolation semifinals, 8 am

• Singles semifinals, 8 am

• Singles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

• Doubles consolation semifinals, 8 am

• Doubles semifinals, 8 am

• Doubles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

CLASS 1A

At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center

Results Tuesday

Quarterfinals

• Foley 6, Benson/K-M-S 1

• Roch. Lourdes 6, Thief River Falls 1

• Rock Ridge 4, St. Peter 3

• St. Paul Academy 7, Breck 0

Consolation semifinals

• Breck 7, Benson/K-M-S 0

• St. Peter 6, Thief River Falls 1

Results Wednesday

Semifinals

• Roch. Lourdes 4, Rock Ridge 3

• St. Paul Academy 7, Foley 0

Consolation final

• Breck 6, St. Peter 1

Third place

• Foley 4, Rock Ridge 3

Championship

• St. Paul Academy 7, Roch. Lourdes 0

• Singles: Hassan, SPA, def. Veldic, 7-5, 3-6, 11-9; Arvidson, SPA, def. Ritter, 7-6 (5), 6-0; Schumacher, SPA, def. Hubbard, 7-5, 6-2; Williams, SPA, def. Fitzgerald, 6-2, 6-0.

• Doubles: Benson/Nguyen, SPA, def. Young/Palen, 6-0, 6-0; Colton/Mahmood, SPA, def. Fink/Ackley, 6-1, 6-0; Macedo/Senaratna, SPA, def. Doherty/Orth, 6-0, 6-0.

Individual tournament

Matches Thursday

• Singles first round, 8 am

• Singles quarterfinals, noon

• Singles consolation first round, noon

• Doubles first round, 10 am

• Doubles quarterfinals, 2 pm

• Doubles consolation first round, 2 pm

Matches Friday

• Singles consolation semifinals, 8 am

• Singles semifinals, 8 am

• Singles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

• Doubles consolation semifinals, 8 am

• Doubles semifinals, 8 am

• Doubles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am