WEDNESDAY
BASeball
CLASS 4A
Section 2 • championship
• Minnetonka 5, Waconia 4
Section 3 • championship
• Rosemount 6, Eastview 2
Section 4
• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, East Ridge 0
Championship
• East Ridge 13, Cretin-Derham Hall 5
Section 5 • championship
• Mounds View 9, Champlin Park 3
Section 6
• Edina 3, St. Louis Park 2
Section 8
• Rogers 3, Elk River 1
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Northfield 4, Byron 1
Championship
• Byron 8, Northfield 7
Section 6
• Delano 6, Mound Westonka 5
Section 7
• Grand Rapids 8, Hermantown 6
Championship
• Grand Rapids 7, Hermantown 5
Section 8
• Little Falls 6, Rocori 1
Championship
• Little Falls 13, Rocori 9
lacrosse • BOYS
SECTION 2
Championship
• Shakopee 11, Chanhassen 9
SECTION 4
Championship
• Mahtomedi 11, Stillwater 7
SECTION 5
Championship
• Benilde-St. Marg. 13, Maple Grove 10
lacrosse • GIRLS
SECTION 2
Championship
• Chanhassen 16, Eden Prairie 15
SECTION 4
Championship
• Stillwater 10, Gentry Academy 7
SECTION 5
Championship
• Benilde-St. Marg. 6, Maple Grove 4
STATE TOURNEYS
SOFTBALL
Note: All games at Caswell Park, N. Mankato
CLASS 4A
Games Thursday
Quarterfinals
• Farmington vs. Maple Grove, 9 am
• Forest Lake vs. Shakopee, 9 am
• Hopkins vs. Rosemount, 9 am
• St. Michael-Albertville vs. White Bear Lake, 9 am
Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 3:45 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 3:45 pm
Games Friday
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 1 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 11 am
Consolation final
• Cons. semifinal winners, 9 am
CLASS 3A
Games Thursday
Quarterfinals
• Becker vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, 11:15 am
• Chisago Lakes vs. Holy Angels, 11:15 am
• Delano vs. Winona, 11:15 am
• Mankato East vs. Rocori, 11:15 am
Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 6 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 6 pm
Games Friday
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 2:30 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 12:30 pm
Consolation final
• Cons. semifinal winners, 10:30 am
CLASS 2A
Games Thursday
Quarterfinals
• Dilworth-G-F vs. Pipestone, 9 am
• LeSueur-Hend. vs. Pequot Lakes, 9 am
• Proctor vs. St. Agnes, 11:15 am
• St. Charles vs. Watertown-Mayer, 11:15 am
Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 3:45 pm/6 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 3:45 pm/6 pm
Games Friday
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 2 pm
Consolation final
• Cons. semifinal winners, noon
CLASS 1A
Games Thursday
Quarterfinals
• Badger/G-MR vs. Menahga, 1:30 pm
• Bethlehem Academy vs. Edgerton/SWMC, 1:30 pm
• Moose Lake/WR vs. New Ulm Cath., 1:30 pm
• Randolph vs. Upsala, 1:30 pm
Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 8:15 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 8:15 pm
Games Friday
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 5:30 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 3:30 pm
Consolation final
• Cons. semifinal winners, 3:30 pm
TENNIS • BOYS
CLASS 2A
At U. of M. Baseline Tennis Center
Results Tuesday
Quarterfinals
• Blake 7, Elk River 0
• Eden Prairie 4, Mahtomedi 3
• Rochester Mayo 7, Eagan 0
• Wayzata 7, Becker 0
Consolation semifinals
• Becker 4, Mahtomedi 3
• Elk River 4, Eagan 3
Results Wednesday
Semifinals
• Rochester Mayo 4, Blake 3
• Wayzata 7, Eden Prairie 0
Consolation final
• Elk River 5, Becker 2
Third place
• Blake 4, Eden Prairie 3
Championship
• Wayzata 5, Rochester Mayo 2
• Singles: C. Beduhn, Wayzata, def. Bhagra, 7-6, 6-4; A. Beduhn, Wayzata, def. Neisen, 6-0, 6-0; Ranjith , Wayzata, def. N. Wisniewski, 6-3, 6-1; Amin, Wayzata, def. Li, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
• Doubles: P. Wisniewski/Erickson, Mayo, def. Akkina/Panguluri, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2; Hagen/Salisbury, Wayzata, def. Teng/Kennel, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Meunier/Thomas, Mayo, def. N. Beduhn/Phoon, 6-7 (7-4), 7-5, 10-6.
Individual tournament
Matches Thursday
• Singles first round, 8 am
• Singles quarterfinals, noon
• Singles consolation first round, noon
• Doubles first round, 10 am
• Doubles quarterfinals, 2 pm
• Doubles consolation first round, 2 pm
Matches Friday
• Singles consolation semifinals, 8 am
• Singles semifinals, 8 am
• Singles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
• Doubles consolation semifinals, 8 am
• Doubles semifinals, 8 am
• Doubles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
CLASS 1A
At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center
Results Tuesday
Quarterfinals
• Foley 6, Benson/K-M-S 1
• Roch. Lourdes 6, Thief River Falls 1
• Rock Ridge 4, St. Peter 3
• St. Paul Academy 7, Breck 0
Consolation semifinals
• Breck 7, Benson/K-M-S 0
• St. Peter 6, Thief River Falls 1
Results Wednesday
Semifinals
• Roch. Lourdes 4, Rock Ridge 3
• St. Paul Academy 7, Foley 0
Consolation final
• Breck 6, St. Peter 1
Third place
• Foley 4, Rock Ridge 3
Championship
• St. Paul Academy 7, Roch. Lourdes 0
• Singles: Hassan, SPA, def. Veldic, 7-5, 3-6, 11-9; Arvidson, SPA, def. Ritter, 7-6 (5), 6-0; Schumacher, SPA, def. Hubbard, 7-5, 6-2; Williams, SPA, def. Fitzgerald, 6-2, 6-0.
• Doubles: Benson/Nguyen, SPA, def. Young/Palen, 6-0, 6-0; Colton/Mahmood, SPA, def. Fink/Ackley, 6-1, 6-0; Macedo/Senaratna, SPA, def. Doherty/Orth, 6-0, 6-0.
Individual tournament
Matches Thursday
• Singles first round, 8 am
• Singles quarterfinals, noon
• Singles consolation first round, noon
• Doubles first round, 10 am
• Doubles quarterfinals, 2 pm
• Doubles consolation first round, 2 pm
Matches Friday
• Singles consolation semifinals, 8 am
• Singles semifinals, 8 am
• Singles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
• Doubles consolation semifinals, 8 am
• Doubles semifinals, 8 am
• Doubles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am