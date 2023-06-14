All-Metro boys
First team
Linus Toward
Shakopee • attackman • senior
Tied for third in the state with 57 goals heading into this week's state tournament, the Sabers' first trip.
Carter Van Holland
Chanhassen • attackman • senior
Led the Storm in assists (34) and points (82) and placed second with 48 goals. Surpassed 200 career points this season.
Austin Winship
Lakeville North • attackman • senior
Third on his team in goals (39) and assists (27) for the state's seventh-highest-scoring team.
Mario Bailey
White Bear Lake • midfielder • senior
Great agility, quickness and speed created shooting lanes for both his right and left hands. Led the Bears in goals (38) and points (63). Committed to Rockhurst University.
Gus Bell
Benilde-St. Margaret's • midfielder • junior
Paced the two-time defending state tournament champion and undefeated Red Knights with 51 goals heading into this week's state tournament.
Ben Mickett
Prior Lake• midfielder • senior
Scored 40 goals for the Lakers, the No. 4 seed in the state tournament this week. The latest in a proud tradition of standout Lakers midfielders.
Tanner Bachelor
Shakopee • defender • junior
Led a defense that held all three Section 2 opponents below their season goal-scoring average.
Will Conner
Benilde-St. Margaret's • defender • junior
If defense wins championships (and it does) then the Red Knights are in good shape. Conner leads a defense permitting a state-low 3.9 goals per game.
Griffin Valli
Buffalo • defender • senior
A superb athlete who employs intelligence by using his feet to defend a ball carrier before pouncing to take away possession. Committed to Cleveland State.
Quinn Power
Lakeville North • faceoff specialist • junior
The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year is a beast at the X. The Panthers can score in bunches when Power repeatedly controls the draw.
Caio Stephens
Benilde-St. Margaret's • long-stick midfielder • senior
Two-time first-team selection is key to the Red Knights' current 47-game winning streak.
Grant Penttinen
Chanhassen • goalie • senior
Won 14 of the Storm's 16 victories and surpassed 500 career saves to establish a program record.
Second team
Attackmen: Daxton Bush, junior, Chanhassen; Matthew Hudson, senior, St. Thomas Academy; Lance Kology, senior, Buffalo; Blake Piscitiello, sophomore, Lakeville North
Midfielders: Cooper Anderson, sophomore, Edina; Brol Scherman, junior, Centennial; Joey Stolpestad, senior, TrIMAC
Defenders: Owen Baker, junior, Bloomington Jefferson; Jack Bourget, junior, Benilde-St. Margaret's; Henry Pinamonti, senior, Chanhassen
Long-stick midfielder: Cade Reding, senior, Chanhassen
Faceoff specialist: Owen Tacheny, senior, Mahtomedi
Goalie: Xavier Wells, senior, Robbinsdale Armstrong
How the teams were picked
The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Players of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.