All-Metro girls

First team

Gabby Bouman

Lakeville South • attack • senior

Part of the Cougars' two-headed monster up front, Bouman brought 51 goals and 32 assists into the state tournament. Makes deceptive moves and attacks the net well.

Emily Moes

Lakeville South • attack • senior

The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year in the lynchpin of the state's finest team. Had 68 goals and 41 assists heading into state tournament play for an incredible 109 points.

Nina Winter

Prior Lake • attack • senior

Committed to Marquette. Diversified her paths to the net this season and pumped 38 goals and 27 assists into the Lakers offense. Also excels taking draws.

Julia Evens

Benilde-St. Margaret's • midfield • junior

Referees should check the Marquette commit for magnets. How else to explain her ball control? Scored 49 goals and added 33 assists.

Ellie Morrison

Blake• midfield • senior

Speed for days, tricky dodges and a cannon shot make her almost unstoppable. Scored 35 goals.

Sivanna O'Brien

Lakeville South • midfield • junior

A force on the offensive and defensive ends alike, O'Brien transitions with speed. Added 45 goals and 21 assists.

Tori Tschida

Lakeville South • midfield • junior

The Cougars' workhorse. Plays with a high IQ. Controls draws. Contributed 29 goals and 20 assists.

Rachel Ward

Prior Lake • midfield • senior

Tallied 39 goals and 26 assists, sure, but made contributions in myriad ways. Creates turnovers, gets after loose balls and sets up teammates. Committed to American University.

Ella Edstrom

Maple Grove • defender • senior

"She is a game-changer," Crimson coach Haley Corradi said. "Her ability to anticipate and defend any situation on each piece of the field is bar-none."

Addie Hammes

Lakeville South • defender • junior

Sure, South can fill a score sheet (state-high 18.9 goals scored per game), but the Cougars are also stingy (state-low 3.3 goals per game allowed). Hammes, a 1-vs-1 defender without peer. leads the way.

Caroline Mroczenski

Rosemount • defender • senior

Size and strength are her assets, and her footwork sets her apart. The only returning Irish defender led her teammates with an enviable work ethic.

Brooke Nelson

Benilde-St. Margaret's • goalie • senior

A six-year starter, Nelson uses great vision to direct her teammates and even better hands to keep her net empty. She won all 14 of the Red Knights' games before the state tournament.

Second team

Attack: Maggie Graczyk, junior, Benilde-St. Margaret's; Kayleigh Sandell, junior, Prior Lake; Ava Wixo, junior, Minnetonka

Midfield: Ella Berg, junior, Gentry Academy; Katie Grubbs, junior, Lakeville South; Tori Liljegren, senior, Stillwater; Nicola Santoni, senior, Edina; Megan Sporney, senior, Prior Lake; Mary Velner, senior, Edina; Allie Welder, senior, Chanhassen

Defenders: Izzy Garvin, senior, Benilde-St. Margaret's; Kelcie Meitz, senior, Edina; Kendall Sainsbury, sophomore, Farmington

Goalies: Uma Corniea, senior, Edina; Olivia Tilbury, senior, Apple Valley/Burnsville