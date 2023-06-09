Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf Committee will announce the winners of its awards to the top high school senior golfers on Sunday.

The committee narrowed the list to eight boys and eight girls this week.

The Ms. Minnesota finalists are Rose Baynes of Eden Prairie, Hannah Boraas of Alexandria, Kate Burke of Edina, Avery O'Donnell of Elk River, Izzy Olson of Brainerd, Nicole Reineke of Chaska, Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine and Victoria Woytassek of Jordan.

The Mr. Minnesota finalists are Josh Esterley of Chaska, Kagan Kollar of Maple Grove, Joseph Rohlwing of Eastview, Zach Rouleau of Farmington, Kyler Schwamb of Farmington, Drew Teeter of Albert Lea, Max Wilson of Roseau and Joseph Wisocki of Willmar.

The winners will be revealed Sunday at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence. The high school state tournaments will begin Tuesday and conclude Wednesday, with Class 3A at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, 2A at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan and 1A at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

Ms. and Mr. Golf winners, chosen since 2016, are picked by a committee of high school coaches and amateur golf representatives.