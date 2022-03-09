Andover players and fans celebrated a goal during the quarterfinals of the 2022 state tournament.

— Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

Minnesota boys hockey tournament: Watch and follow from Xcel Energy Center

March 07, 2023 - 6:04 PM

The tournament runs through Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. Here are links to watch the games, for following on social media and to get other info to help you keep up with Minnesota's most popular high school tournament.

Old-school education: Warroad boys hockey success indicates less is indeed more

Clockwise from left: Jason Shaugabay leads the charge for Warroad, Carson Pilgrim helps with scoring, Hampton Slukynsky mans the goal and Jay Hardwick coaches with a softer tone these days.

— Drew Herron, Special to the Star Tribune (players), and Tim Kolehmainen, Breakdown Sports Media (Hardwick)

March 07, 2023 - 8:07 PM

Jay Hardwick took a lesson about practice that surprised him because it came from Cary Eades, his own intense coach.

Arriving from Dubai: Orono's Brody Finnegan took a desert route to state hockey

Brody Finnegan has been on a scoring tear for Orono late in the season.

— Cheryl A. Myers, Special to the Star Tribune

March 07, 2023 - 8:20 PM

Finnegan's father and mother served in the Army, and the family lived 10 years in the United Arab Emirates.

Eight teams, four games, one day: Previewing the Class 1A boys hockey quarterfinals

David Wolsfeld (4) has 11 goals and 28 assists for Mahtomedi this season.

— Dan Beise, Special to the Star Tribune

March 07, 2023 - 11:19 PM

Take a matchup-by-matchup look at the facts behind the squads in the state tournament.

Minnetonka lands Class 2A's top seed in boys hockey state tournament

Minnetonka players, from left, Liam Hupka, Ashton Schultz and Javon Moore celebrated the 2-1 double-overtime victory Thursday against Chanhassen that led to the Skippers’ No. 1 seeding in the boys hockey state tournament.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

March 04, 2023 - 11:31 AM

The Skippers have six victories against teams in the field. Warroad is No. 1 in Class 1A.

Introducing the boys hockey Metro Player of the Year: Wayzata goalie Will Ingemann

Wayzata goalie Will Ingemann, the Star Tribune’s Metro Player of the Year in boys hockey, stopped 92% of shots faced over three seasons as a varsity starter.

— Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

March 06, 2023 - 5:43 PM

Ingemann is the first goaltender to win the award, which goes back to 1985.

Coach: 'Experience' is overrated at Minnesota high school hockey tournament

 March 07, 2023 - 8:56 AM