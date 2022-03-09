Minnesota boys hockey tournament: Watch and follow from Xcel Energy Center
The tournament runs through Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. Here are links to watch the games, for following on social media and to get other info to help you keep up with Minnesota's most popular high school tournament.
Old-school education: Warroad boys hockey success indicates less is indeed more
Jay Hardwick took a lesson about practice that surprised him because it came from Cary Eades, his own intense coach.
Arriving from Dubai: Orono's Brody Finnegan took a desert route to state hockey
Finnegan's father and mother served in the Army, and the family lived 10 years in the United Arab Emirates.
Eight teams, four games, one day: Previewing the Class 1A boys hockey quarterfinals
Take a matchup-by-matchup look at the facts behind the squads in the state tournament.
Minnetonka lands Class 2A's top seed in boys hockey state tournament
The Skippers have six victories against teams in the field. Warroad is No. 1 in Class 1A.
Introducing the boys hockey Metro Player of the Year: Wayzata goalie Will Ingemann
Ingemann is the first goaltender to win the award, which goes back to 1985.
Meet the 2022-23 Star Tribune All-Metro teams for boys hockey
The first-teamers are five seniors and a junior, and all of them are lined up to play in NCAA Division I.
Minnetonka tops Chanhassen in double OT in Section 2AA boys hockey final
Alex Lunski led Chanhassen in goals as a freshman. Now a junior at Minnetonka, he kept his former teammates from their ultimate goal.
Edina regroups, tops Wayzata for section hockey title after recent 7-0 loss to Trojans
The game pitted two goaltenders in the running for the Frank Brimsek Award and a rematch of a one-sided game played less than two weeks ago.
Cretin-Derham Hall reaches boys hockey state tournament, defeating St. Thomas Academy
The Raiders knocked off the top seed and advanced to state for the second year in a row.
Pace of transferring worries some in high school hockey leadership
A look at successful programs shows that sometimes opportunity skates in and sometimes it skates away.
Defending champ Andover returns to boys hockey state tournament
The Huskies, lifted by four goals from Cooper Conway, defeated Duluth East.
Victory over Gentry Academy vaults Hill-Murray into boys hockey state tournament
The Pioneers, with a record of 14-13-1, will make their 33rd appearance at state.
Orono sinks Delano for berth in Class 1A boys hockey state tournament
The Spartans are back for their 10th time and their first since winning the title in 2018.
Mahtomedi defeats Chisago Lakes in boys hockey section final, heads to state
The Zephyrs have won six section championships in the past seven seasons.
Two goals in the season's first 24 seconds? Just a start for Orono boys hockey
Spartans coach Sean Fish and his players have a big finish in mind, too: a trip to state.
Moorhead's sudden player exits on boys hockey team makes flexibility an asset
A snowstorm in northwestern Minnesota is the latest test in a Moorhead Spuds season turned challenging by four players leaving. It's the opening action in our 51 Hours of Fury reports that lead up to the state tournament.