Jay Hardwick took a lesson about practice that surprised him because it came from Cary Eades, his own intense coach.

— Drew Herron, Special to the Star Tribune (players), and Tim Kolehmainen, Breakdown Sports Media (Hardwick)

Finnegan's father and mother served in the Army, and the family lived 10 years in the United Arab Emirates.

Take a matchup-by-matchup look at the facts behind the squads in the state tournament.

The Skippers have six victories against teams in the field. Warroad is No. 1 in Class 1A.

Ingemann is the first goaltender to win the award, which goes back to 1985.

Meet the 2022-23 Star Tribune All-Metro teams for boys hockey The first-teamers are five seniors and a junior, and all of them are lined up to play in NCAA Division I.

Minnetonka tops Chanhassen in double OT in Section 2AA boys hockey final Alex Lunski led Chanhassen in goals as a freshman. Now a junior at Minnetonka, he kept his former teammates from their ultimate goal.

Edina regroups, tops Wayzata for section hockey title after recent 7-0 loss to Trojans The game pitted two goaltenders in the running for the Frank Brimsek Award and a rematch of a one-sided game played less than two weeks ago.

Cretin-Derham Hall reaches boys hockey state tournament, defeating St. Thomas Academy The Raiders knocked off the top seed and advanced to state for the second year in a row.

Pace of transferring worries some in high school hockey leadership A look at successful programs shows that sometimes opportunity skates in and sometimes it skates away.

Defending champ Andover returns to boys hockey state tournament The Huskies, lifted by four goals from Cooper Conway, defeated Duluth East.

Victory over Gentry Academy vaults Hill-Murray into boys hockey state tournament The Pioneers, with a record of 14-13-1, will make their 33rd appearance at state.

Orono sinks Delano for berth in Class 1A boys hockey state tournament The Spartans are back for their 10th time and their first since winning the title in 2018.

Mahtomedi defeats Chisago Lakes in boys hockey section final, heads to state The Zephyrs have won six section championships in the past seven seasons.

Two goals in the season's first 24 seconds? Just a start for Orono boys hockey Spartans coach Sean Fish and his players have a big finish in mind, too: a trip to state.