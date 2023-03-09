Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

As top forward lines go, Warroad's is something special.

Senior wing Jayson Shaugabay, a Mr. Hockey Award finalist, and juniors Murray Marvin-Cordes and Carson Pilgrim were their overwhelming selves Wednesday in a 5-1 victory against St. Cloud Cathedral in the Class 1A quarterfinals of the boys hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

Pilgrim notched his sixth hat trick of the season and pushed to a team-high 48 goals. Shaugabay's two assists gave him a state-best 59 for the season. Marvin-Cordes contributed a goal and an assist.

"They are both just super talented," Shaugabay said of his linemates. "When either of them has the puck, I know they are going to do something good with it."

Warroad (28-0-1) advances to a semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday.

Pilgrim's second power-play goal started with a pass across the zone from Shaugabay. The goal with 13.8 seconds remaining in the second period awoke the Warriors.

"We thought, 'Now we've got the momentum. Let's keep it rolling,' " Pilgrim said.

Sandwiched between the Pilgrim goals was one by the Crusaders' leading goal scorer, sophomore Joey Gillespie, potting his 20th goal this season. He helped Cathedral (16-13), which lost 4-0 to Warroad on Nov. 26, put up stiffer resistance in the rematch.

"We pushed them a lot more than they expected to be pushed by us," Crusaders coach Robbie Stocker said.

Ahead 2-1 entering the final period, Warroad pulled away on goals from Shaugabay and Marvin-Cordes. Pilgrim completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal.

"They just keep coming," Stocker said. "They almost telepathically communicate."