Luverne (21-6-1) vs. No. 2 seed Hermantown (25-2-1), 11 a.m.

SCOUTING THE LUVERNE CARDINALS

State tournament trips: Third

Top three scorers: Patrick Kroski, junior, F (21 goals, 44 assists); Brock Behrend, senior, F (38 goals, 23 assists); Owen Sudenga, junior, F (18 goals, 32 assists).

In goal: Tyler Arends, junior — 21-6-1, 2.24 GAA, 91% saves, three shutouts.

Did you know? Luverne's Tuesday practice at 3M Arena at Mariucci was visited by current Gopher and former Cardinal Jaxon Nelson.

SCOUTING THE HERMANTOWN HAWKS

State tournament trips: 19th

Top three scorers: Dallas Vieau, junior, F (21 goals, 27 assists); George Peterson, senior, D (12 goals, 29 assists); Wyatt Carlson, senior, F (20 goals, 17 assists).

In goal: Dane Callaway, junior — 14-1, 1.66 GAA, 92% saves, two shutouts.

Did you know? The defending state tournament champions built a 103-game regular-season unbeaten streak against Class 1A competition that ended earlier this season at Warroad.

Alexandria (14-12-1) vs. No. 3 seed Mahtomedi (20-8), 1 p.m.

SCOUTING THE ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS

State tournament trips: Seventh

Top three scorers: Tyler Kludt, senior, F (19 goals, 22 assists); Joe Lamski, senior, F (12 goals, 22 assists); (tie) Leo Kompelien, junior, F (16 goals, 14 assists); Nick Peterson, senior, F (18 goals, 12 assists).

In goal: Elijah Rasmusen, senior — 12-8, 3.08 GAA, 88% saves, two shutouts.

Did you know? Alexandria lost to Mahtomedi in the third-place game of the state tournament last year.

SCOUTING THE MAHTOMEDI ZEPHYRS

State tournament trips: 14th

Top three scorers: Charlie Drage, senior, F (30 goals, 21 assists); David Wolsfeld, senior, F (11 goals, 28 assists); Seth Nelson, senior, F (22 goals, 17 assists).

In goal: Charlie Brandt, junior — 13-8, 2.57 GAA, 91% saves, one shutout.

Did you know? Mahtomedi's top line has scored 49 goals, just five more than its second line.

St. Cloud Cathedral (16-12) vs. No. 1 seed Warroad (27-0-1), 6 p.m.

SCOUTING THE ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS

State tournament trips: 11th

Top three scorers: John Hirschfeld, sophomore, F (17 goals, 28 assists); Andrew Dwinnell, junior, F (17 goals, 25 assists); Joey Gillespie, sophomore, F (19 goals, 22 assists).

In goal: Nick Hansen, junior — 15-12, 2.37 GAA, 91% saves, four shutouts.

Did you know? The Crusaders opened their season with a 4-0 loss to Warroad.

SCOUTING THE WARROAD WARRIORS

State tournament trips: 24th

Top three scorers: Jayson Shaugabay, senior, F (31 goals, 57 assists); Carson Pilgrim, junior, F (45 goals, 39 assists); Murray Marvin-Cordes, junior, F (23 goals, 24 assists).

In goal: Hampton Slukynsky, sr.— 26-0-1, 1.28 GAA, 95 % saves, nine shutouts.

Did you know? Shaugabay is a Mr. Hockey Award finalist, and Slukynsky is a finalist for the Frank Brimsek Award. Winners will be revealed Sunday.

No. 5 seed Northfield (23-5) vs. No. 4 Orono (23-5), 8 p.m.

SCOUTING THE NORTHFIELD RAIDERS

State tournament trips: Second

Top three scorers: Kamden Kaiser, junior, F (40 goals, 25 assists); Jake Geiger, junior, F (25 goals, 33 assists); Cayden Monson, junior, F (19 goals, 37 assists).

In goal: Keaton Walock, senior — 23-4, 1.30 GAA, 93% saves, 10 shutouts.

Did you know? Walock tied a program record with his 50th career victory.

SCOUTING THE ORONO SPARTANS

State tournament trips: 10th

Top three scorers: Bradley Walker, senior, F (19 goals, 29 assists); Avery Anderson, senior, F (16 goals, 28 assists); (tie) Cayden Effertz, junior, F (15 goals, 16 assists)and Joey Mugaas, junior, D (three goals, 28 assists).

In goal: Brock Peyton, senior — 15-3, 1.79 GAA, 93% saves, three shutouts.

Did you know? Coach Sean Fish won the 2003 Class 2A championship skating for Anoka.