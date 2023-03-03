Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH - After his fourth goal of the period, Andover's Cooper Conway leapt into the glass in front of the Duluth East student section, a high-energy celebration even before the Huskies beat the Greyhounds 7-2 in the Class 2A, Section 7 final Thursday at Amsoil Arena.

Andover, the defending Class 2A champion, earned a return trip to the boys hockey state tournament, the team's fourth consecutive state berth.

"We play with a lot of passion," said Conway, who said the excitement starts during the team's warmup dub step mix and lasts through the victory song they play in the locker room.

The teams played a scoreless first period before Andover made a quick surge in the second.

"I think our kids understand what it takes in a big game and find a way to dig deep," Andover coach Mark Manney said.

Andover's Gavyn Thoreson scored within the first two minutes, and less than two minutes later Conway added a goal. Then Conway caught a loose puck and went one-on-one against Duluth East junior goalie Kole Kronstedt for a shorthanded goal that gave the Huskies a three-goal advantage.

"When it got to three goals, I thought if we stay out of the penalty box, three would be enough," Manney said.

Grant Winkler scored first for the Greyhounds, taking a pass from Thomas Gunderson and putting the puck low to Andover goalie's Beau Altman's left side.

Andover's next three goals, two in the second period, one in the third, were on power plays — the team's forte, Conway said.

"We usually like to take advantage in a power play," he said. "When their guy goes to the box, we look forward to it."

Duluth East's Henry Murray scored a power-play goal to close the game.

"We've got a pretty good offense, but never really clicked today," said second-year Duluth East coach Steve Pitoscia. "Not for lack of effort."