Flush it.

The motto used by the Edina boys hockey team got a major test after Thursday's overtime victory against Moorhead.

The Hornets showed great resolve in their response Friday in Xcel Energy Center. Any lingering doubts about their defensive integrity or goaltender Robbie Clarkowski were jettisoned into space. Friday was a new day. A 4-1 victory against Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 2A semifinals of the state tournament was proof.

Clarkowski, a senior goalie and finalist for the Frank Brimsek Award, flushed the six goals Moorhead scored at his expense and stopped all but one of Cretin-Derham Hall's 24 shots on goal. He led Edina back to the championship game for the first time since 2019.

"He's the same whether he gives up six goals or one," Edina coach Curt Giles said. "He kept us in this game early tonight."

The unflappable Clarkowski deferred to his teammates who blocked 17 shots, led by six from senior defenseman Charlie Sandven.

"The boys really played well in front of me," Clarkowski said.

Cretin-Derham Hall coach Matt Funk said he expected a tight game given his team's desire to slow Edina's speed. The Hornets countered with their own brand of staunch team defense.

A power-play goal from senior forward Attila Lippai tied the game 1-1 going into the first intermission. But that was it for the Raiders.

"They took away our time and space and our big guns," Funk said.

Clarkowski handled whatever got through. He stopped all eight shots from Raiders forward Jake Fisher, a Mr. Hockey Award finalist.

"He had my number tonight," Fisher said.