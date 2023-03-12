Three stars
- Jonny Grove, Mahtomedi senior: Scored the championship-winning goal in double overtime, his 12th goal of the season.
- Charlie Drage, Mahtomedi senior: Scored a hat trick, his second of the season, in the third period to eventually tie the game with 1:20 remaining in regulation.
- Ashton Schultz, Minnetonka sophomore: His game-winning goal was his 14th goal of the season and also his first in five games.
By the numbers
52
Goals this season for Warroad junior top-line center Carson Pilgrim, with three coming in the championship game.
7
Hat tricks for Pilgrim this season, with two in the state tournament and one in each of Warroad's two games against Mahtomedi this season.
3
Overtime games in the Class 1A state tournament this year.
18
Edina/Edina East championship game appearances. The Hornets are 14-4.
6
Goals allowed by Warroad, a season high. The Warriors' previous season high was four goals.
2
Goals for Warroad junior Peyton Sunderland this season, both coming in the state tournament.
2
State championships in two title game appearances for Mahtomedi in 14 tournament trips. Both wins came in overtime.
2
Consecutive Class 1A runner-up finishes for Warroad.
0
Leads Mahtomedi had in the title game, until it scored the overtime winner.
3
Two-goal deficits Mahtomedi faced against Warroad before tying the game with 1:20 left in regulation.
1
Loss for Warroad this season, in the state title game.
46
Saves Saturday for Mahtomedi junior goaltender Charlie Brandt, a season high. He made 12 saves in the overtime periods.
Attendance
Class 1A
Wednesday early: 4,539
Wednesday night: 5,380
Friday: 12,494
Saturday: 9,512
Class 2A
Thursday early: 18,989
Thursday night: 19,241
Friday: 20,982
Saturday: 19,942