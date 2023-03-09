Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Cretin-Derham Hall (18-9-1) vs. No. 2 seed Maple Grove (22-5-1), 11 a.m.

SCOUTING THE RAIDERS

State tournament trips: Fifth

Top three scorers: Jake Fisher, senior, F (34 goals, 27 assists); Attila Lippai, senior, F (16 goals, 27 assists); Simon Houge, senior, D (three goals, 33 assists).

In goal: Leo Miller, junior — 9-4-0, 2.55 goals-against average, 91% saves, one shutout; Owen Nelson, sophomore — 7-4-1, 2.75 GAA, 87% saves, one shutout.

Did you know? Mr. Hockey candidate Fisher takes an eight-game goal streak into the tournament, having scored 14 over that span and six in the section tournament.

SCOUTING THE CRIMSON

State tournament trips: Sixth

Top three scorers: Finn Brink, senior, F (31 goals, 37 assists); Jack Kernan, senior, F (19 goals, 40 assists); Blake Steenerson, senior, F (18 goals, 27 assists).

In goal: Jack Roach, senior — 17-5-1, 2.19 GAA, 91% saves, five shutouts.

Did you know? Last year's Class 2A runner-up is 5-0 this season against Class 2A tournament teams.

Moorhead (19-9) vs. No. 3 seed Edina (20-6-1), 1 p.m.

SCOUTING THE SPUDS

State tournament trips: 20th

Top three scorers: Aaron Reierson, senior, F (32 goals, 16 assists); Mason Kraft, sophomore, F (seven goals, 29 assists); Caleb Alderson, senior, F (nine goals, 17 assists).

In goal: Kai Weigel, junior — 19-9-0, 1.79 GAA, 94% saves, five shutouts.

Did you know? Still in search of its first state title, Moorhead enters the tournament on a 10-game winning streak, with its last loss to a 2A team coming against Grand Rapids on Jan. 14.

SCOUTING THE HORNETS

State tournament trips: 41st (counting five by Edina East, five by Edina Morningside and one by Edina West)

Top three scorers: Jackson Nevers, junior, F (19 goals, 19 assists); Bobby Cowan, junior, F (12 goals, 19 assists); Mason West, freshman, F (eight goals, 18 assists).

In goal: Robbie Clarkowski, senior — 18-6-1, 1.67 GAA, 94% saves, four shutouts.

Did you know? The Hornets started the season 0-3 before rattling off a winning streak of eight games and an 11-game unbeaten streak.

Hill-Murray (14-13-1) vs. No. 1 seed Minnetonka (26-2-0), 6 p.m.

SCOUTING THE PIONEERS

State tournament trips: 33rd

Top three scorers: Brady Ingebritson, senior, F (nine goals, 12 assists); Jackson Reeves, sophomore, F (11 goals, nine assists); Caden Sampair, senior, F (seven goals, 11 assists).

In goal: Jack Erickson, senior — 11-12-1, 2.25 GAA, 92% saves, two shutouts.

Did you know? With only five seniors on the roster, this is "by far" the youngest team longtime coach Bill Lechner has taken to the state tournament, he said.

SCOUTING THE SKIPPERS

State tournament trips: Seventh

Top three scorers: Hagen Burrows, junior, F (20 goals, 20 assists); Gavin Garry, junior, F (18 goals, 21 assists); Javon Moore, junior, F (10 goals, 23 assists).

In goal: Kaizer Nelson, senior — 21-2-0, 1.16 GAA, 93% saves, seven shutouts.

Did you know? The Skippers, who have won their past 17 games, are 6-0 against 2A tournament opponents this season.

No. 5 seed Lakeville South (21-6-1) vs. No. 4 seed Andover (21-6-1), 8 p.m.

SCOUTING THE COUGARS

State tournament trips: Eighth

Top three scorers: Aiden Willis, senior, F (13 goals, 45 assists); Tate Pritchard, senior, F (28 goals, 29 assists); Ashton Dahms, senior, F (25 goals, 20 assists).

In goal: Jack Hochsprung, senior — 20-6-1, 2.24 GAA, 92% saves, four shutouts.

Did you know? At state for the fifth year in a row but still without a title, the Cougars have won 10 of their past 11 games.

SCOUTING THE HUSKIES

State tournament trips: Fourth

Top three scorers: Gavyn Thoreson, senior, F (36 goals, 54 assists); Cooper Conway, senior, F (45 goals, 38 assists); Cayden Casey, senior, F (21 goals, 52 assists).

In goal: Beau Altman, senior — 14-3-1, 1.66 GAA, 93% saves, five shutouts; Cal Conway, sophomore — 7-3-0, 1.79 GAA, 92% saves, two shutouts.

Did you know? The defending 2A champs lead the state in goals scored with 156, with 65% of those coming from the Thoreson/Conway/Casey top line.