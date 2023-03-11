Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Three stars

Charlie Drage, Mahtomedi senior forward: The Zephyrs' leading scorer got the winner in the final minute of their semifinal. He has nine goals during a five-game goal streak. Robbie Clarkowski, Edina senior goalie: One day after giving up six goals to Moorhead, Clarkowski regrouped and found the form that made him one of three Frank Brimsek Award finalists. He stopped all but one of Cretin-Derham Hall's 24 shots in a 4-1 victory. Erick Comstock, Warroad senior defenseman: Scored the double-overtime winner to send Warroad to the state title game. It was his eighth goal of the season, first since Feb. 3 against Thief River Falls.

By the numbers

12,494

Attendance Friday afternoon, a record for the Class 1A semifinals. The previous high was 11,744 in 2020.

1

Overturned goal for Mahtomedi, when the puck skittered the length of the goal line but not across in the first period. Hermantown took a 1-0 lead 20 seconds later.

32

Goals this season for Mahtomedi senior Charlie Drage, two seasons removed from a zero-goal, eight-assist sophomore campaign despite "tons of chances" that season, his coach Jeff Poeschl said.

2

Mahtomedi victories over Hermantown in 11 meetings since the start of the 2015-16 season, with both wins coming in the state tournament.

5

Minutes in the box for Gaabi Boucha after a major penalty for boarding in the third period. Orono made it 3-2 on the power play.

4

Times this season Warroad has allowed three or more goals, including to Orono on Friday.

3

Orono losses to Class 1A opponents this season, two against Warroad.

2

One-goal losses for Orono this season, 2-1 Feb. 1 against Hermantown and 4-3 in overtime to Warroad on Friday.

16

Seconds into double overtime for Warroad to end it, with a goal from Erick Comstock.

2

Years in a row Warroad advanced to the Class 1A championship game with an overtime victory in the semifinals.

Attendance

Class 1A

Wednesday early: 4,539

Wednesday night: 5,380

Friday: 12,494

Class 2A

Thursday early: 18,989

Thursday night: 19,241

Friday: 20,982