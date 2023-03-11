Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnetonka boys hockey coach Sean Goldsworthy wrote, "Discipline is going to win this game," on the board in the locker room before Friday's Class 2A state tournament semifinal against defending champion Andover.

Discipline and depth made the difference in the Skippers' 4-1 victory at Xcel Energy Center. Minnetonka sails into Saturday's championship game against Edina seeking its first state title since 2018.

No. 1 seed Minnetonka (28-2) swept the Lake Conference series with the rival Hornets by a combined score of 5-0.

Friday marked a second victory in as many tries against Andover this season.

"Our ability to have laser focus and stay on task was pretty evident tonight," Goldsworthy said.

Andover cracked first and trailing 2-0 entering the third period. The No. 4 Huskies (22-7-1) and their vaunted top line finally started cruising. Mr. Hockey Award finalist Gavyn Thoreson buried his 40th goal this season on passes from Cayden Casey and fellow Mr. Hockey Award finalist Cooper Conway. The Huskies cut their deficit to 2-1.

A power-play chance followed. Then Thoreson, jostled all night by the Skippers, got knocked to the ice and slid toward Minnetonka goalie Kaizer Nelson. Thoreson put his stick out and tripped Nelson to the ice — a "stupid, selfish penalty that killed any momentum we might have had," Andover coach Mark Manney said.

Just after the power play expired, Gavin Garry scored his second goal of the game and 20th of the season on crisp passes from Javon Moore and Hagen Burrows.

"Playing with those two guys," Garry said, "I just stood there and let the puck come to me."