Edina senior defenseman Charlie Sandven wasn't surprised his shot from the blue line made it through traffic, hitting the back of the net 2:02 into double overtime Thursday.

"I just tried to get that one on net," Sandven said. "It's double overtime, so nothing too fancy. If you get pucks on net, something good will happen."

That something good was a 7-6 victory over unseeded Moorhead in the Class 2A quarterfinals of the boys hockey state tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

No. 3 seed Edina (21-6-1) narrowly escaped after Moorhead (19-10) made a three-goal comeback in the latter half of the third period.

Edina junior Bobby Cowan finished his hat trick the 8:20 mark of the third period for a 6-3 Hornets lead. But 30 seconds later, Abe Carlson scored for Moorhead, then Caleb Alderson scored 14:11 into the period. The Spuds tied the game with 58.4 seconds remaining in regulation on Colby Krier's goal with the extra attacker.

Moorhead had shifted the momentum, and Edina coach Curt Giles credited his players for staying the course and remaining positive on the bench.

"I was surprised," Giles said. "When those things start to happen, you really start to see your bench sag a little bit and get disgruntled. And it didn't happen."

It's the second consecutive season the Spuds lost a state quarterfinal in double overtime.

"Proud of the boys for the way we battled back this game," senior Aaron Reierson said.