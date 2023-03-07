Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The boys hockey state tournament runs through Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. Class 1A quarterfinals open the tournament on Wednesday followed by Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday.

Here are ways to watch and follow the games:

All championship-round games games will be broadcast on Ch. 45. Tap here for the link to watch on the web for free.

See live stats for the game in progress.

Consolation round games are available to watch by purchasing them from NSPN. Those games include the consolation semifinals on Friday and the third place and consolation title games on Saturday. Those games can be watched here.

Tournament brackets and section results

Game stories and more news: Star Tribune high school sports web page

On Twitter: David La Vaque | Heather Rule | Star Tribune sports | John Millea | Youth Hockey Hub | #The Tourney23

State tournament program