First-year Orono boys hockey coach Sean Fish didn't need years to start embellishing the Spartans' lightning strike of a season opener. He's already added to the yarn.

"We scored two goals in 17 seconds," said Fish, who received an immediate fact check. Actually, Orono scored its first goal Dec. 2 at Little Falls in 17 seconds. The second goal came 24 seconds into the game. But don't blame a coach for getting excited. Those quick scores set the tone for a victory against the Flyers, the first of eight consecutive victories to start the season.

For Fish, in his first season as boys coach after coming over from a solid run with the Orono girls program, the early success served as a foundation for the larger playoff goals.

The top seed Spartans face third seed Delano in the Class 1A, Section 2 final at 7 p.m. Friday at the St. Louis Park Rec Center. Should Orono win the game, the school will mark the first season in which the girls and boys played in their respective state tournaments two weeks apart.

And forget the Spartans' 5-1 victory against Delano on Jan. 12. Fish knows the Tigers, appearing in their fifth consecutive section final, hold the experience edge. And they are hungry, having lost this game to Minneapolis a year ago.

Motivation works both ways, and Orono seeks to avenge a season-ending loss to Delano in double overtime of the semifinals last season. The Spartans finished 12-14-1. This season, they hit 12 victories in mid-January en route to a 22-5 record. All that's left is making their first state tournament appearance since 2018.

"We didn't feel the need for a complete cultural rebuild; it wasn't toxic or anything," Fish said. "But we wanted to improve our compete level and our structure. And the kids bought in right away."

Senior forward Bradley Walker leads the team in goals (19) and points (45). His 170 career points ranks second in program history. Fish considers him the metro area's top Class 1A player.

Senior forward Avery Anderson, first on the team with 28 assists, answers to "Hollywood" or "Showtime" because of his flashy play. In past seasons, a turnover might have landed him on the bench for a few shifts and eroded his confidence. Fish and his staff elected to let Anderson be himself.

Fish considers junior defenseman Joey Mugaas a "human breakout machine." Teammates call him "Joey Makar" as a tribute to Colorado Avalanche standout blueliner Cale Makar. Mugaas is tied for second on the team with 26 assists.

As for senior Caden Bickett, he shares captain and defensive standout status in the family with his sister, Grace, who helped the Spartans reach the Class 1A state championship game one year after she missed the hockey season with a knee injury.

Senior goalie Brock Peyton can relate. Nagging knee problems kept him out of the lineup until Dec. 28. He boasts a 14-3 record with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .926 saves percentage. He stopped 31 of 32 shots in the first Delano game.

With Peyton on his game, Orono's three capable lines and six effective defensemen allowed "our depth to take over" as the Delano game wore on, Fish said.

Fish won the 2003 Class 2A state championship skating for Anoka. And he's coaching in his fourth consecutive section title game. He understands the importance of "not letting the players put too much pressure on themselves."

But Fish does have one wish.

"Our girls team had a great year, and it made me happy to see it," he said. "And it's my dream to get the boys to state, too."