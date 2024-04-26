Move over, John Alt. You're no longer the highest drafted left tackle in the family.

Forty years after Kansas City selected Alt 21st overall, the Chiefs Hall of Famer partied with family and friends at 7 Vines Vineyard and Winery in Dellwood Thursday night as the Los Angeles Chargers used the fifth overall pick on John's even more mountainous son, Joe, a former Totino-Grace High School star and two-time All-American from Notre Dame.

Joe was the first offensive lineman and second non-quarterback chosen. He also became just the third Minnesotan drafted in the top 10 in the past 20 years, joining Holy Angels receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr., the third overall pick of the Cardinals in 2004, and Marshall quarterback Trey Lance, the third overall pick of the 49ers in 2021.

John spent his entire 13-year career in Kansas City, starting 149 of 179 games. Now his son is also headed to the AFC West.

The Chargers, under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, appear set at left tackle with All-Pro Rashawn Slater but needed a right tackle.

Joe Alt's first coach in youth football was his father. Joe started out as a touchdown machine at running back, moved to quarterback as a freshman, linebacker as a sophomore and then over to tight end, which was John's position at Columbia Heights High School and for his first two years at Iowa.

"I pretty much knew in youth football where he'd end up [in the NFL] because we had similar bodies when we were 10 years old," said John. "He's also very intelligent — doesn't have to be told twice what to do — and very competitive and very athletic for his size."

John played at 6-foot-8, 298 pounds. Joe became the Fighting Irish's starting left tackle as a true freshman and now enters the NFL at 6-foot-8⅝ and a lean 321.