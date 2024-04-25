This is Ben Goessling's live report of the first round of the NFL draft from Vikings headquarters at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. Check back here often for updates on the Vikings' moves.

. . .

The Vikings have nine picks in the 2024 draft, including two in the first round Thursday night, when they could trade up for a quarterback as they look for a long-term solution at the position. They've been planning for this night practically since head coach Kevin O'Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah arrived in Minnesota in 2022. They have scouted the 2024 draft class for two years, let Kirk Cousins leave in free agency, acquired the No. 23 pick from Houston to go with their 11th overall choice and put at least a half-dozen quarterbacks through a pre-draft process O'Connell designed.

Thursday could be the consummation of that process, especially if the Vikings trade up even one spot from No. 11 to take the highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history.

The Vikings have drafted a QB in the first round just four times. One could make the argument, as the Star Tribune's Michael Rand did today, that the team is poised to make the most important draft pick in its history.

The Vikings will be looking for upgrades on defense, particularly at defensive line and cornerback. They could also pursue additional help on the offensive line, or depth at their skill positions. But the first order of business is figuring out their future at QB.

Schedule: Round 1, Thursday 7 p.m.; Rounds 2-3, Friday, 6 p.m.; and Rounds 4-7, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where to watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Where to listen: KFAN, Sirius/XM NFL Radio (Ch. 88) and ESPN Radio (Ch. 81)

Follow all the first-round picks with this tracker:



